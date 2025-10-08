I've searched everywhere - this is the cheapest 4TB SSD in the Prime Day sales and cheapest SSD per TB out there

As a chronic deal-finder, I know when I've seen an outstanding deal for PC storage - and the Acer FA200 4TB internal SSD is now $187 (was $220) at Amazon, making it the cheapest 4TB SSD I've seen in the Prime Day sales and cheapest SSD per TB.

In the UK, the FA200 4TB is discounted down to £205 (was £230) too.

At this price, that works out at $46.75 per TB (or a little under 4.6 cents per GB, if you prefer), which is the cheapest I've seen in the deals.

The drive is well-specced for both general computing, as well as heavy workloads like video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. Connectivity-wise, it features a PCIe Gen 4x4 with NVMe 2.0 interface, hitting read speeds of 7200 MB/s and write speeds of 6200 MB/s.

