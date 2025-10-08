I've searched everywhere - this is the cheapest 4TB SSD in the Prime Day sales and cheapest SSD per TB out there
The Acer FA200 PCIe 4.0 SSD is the best wallet-saving internal storage deal I've seen in the Amazon Prime sale
As a chronic deal-finder, I know when I've seen an outstanding deal for PC storage - and the Acer FA200 4TB internal SSD is now $187 (was $220) at Amazon, making it the cheapest 4TB SSD I've seen in the Prime Day sales and cheapest SSD per TB.
In the UK, the FA200 4TB is discounted down to £205 (was £230) too.
At this price, that works out at $46.75 per TB (or a little under 4.6 cents per GB, if you prefer), which is the cheapest I've seen in the deals.
The drive is well-specced for both general computing, as well as heavy workloads like video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. Connectivity-wise, it features a PCIe Gen 4x4 with NVMe 2.0 interface, hitting read speeds of 7200 MB/s and write speeds of 6200 MB/s.
Today's top 4TB SSD deal
This internal SSD is a good pick for anyone prioritizing higher capacities, performance gains, and efficiency at the cheapest possible price. I haven't seen a 4TB soldi-state drive this cheap in the sales so far (and if you have, I absolutely want to know about it).
UK price: was £230 now £205
More 4TB SSD deals
Not quite as cheap as the Acer FA200, and not quite as fast with its up to 5,500MB/s read speeds. A good pick for general computing.
UK price: was £276 now £195
A stone-cold classic when it comes to internal SSD, the Samsung 990 Pro can hit read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s, making it a good pick for heavier workloads like video editing and gaming.
UK price: was £316 now £220
This 4TB SSD from Western Digital is a solid pick particularly for gaming but also resource-intensive computing as it delivers up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write speeds.
UK price: was £256 now £197
