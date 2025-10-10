World's largest hard drive on sale drops to its cheapest price ever just after Amazon Prime Day - 30TB Seagate Exos costs only $18.80/TB

Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals may have ended, but the bargains keep rolling in. If you’re looking to expand your storage - and we mean really expand it - there’s good news. The world's largest hard drive, the 30TB Seagate Exos, is on sale for $567 (was $618) at Provantage.

Doing the math, that works out to just $18.80 per terabyte, which is an exceptional value for an enterprise-class drive offering this kind of capacity.

Not only is this one of the largest hard disk drives on the planet, it's one of the best internal hard drives available anywhere. The Exos M series is engineered for demanding workloads, the kind that power cloud infrastructure, AI clusters, and large-scale backup systems.

Today's best Seagate Exos M 30TB HDD deal

Save 9% Seagate Exos M 30TB HDD: was $618 now $564.21 at provantage.com The Seagate Exos M 30TB hard drive offers exceptional value at $564, working out to just $18.80 per terabyte. It delivers massive capacity in a standard 3.5-inch form factor, pairing Seagate’s latest high-density technology with a 7200RPM spindle speed and transfer rates of up to 300MB/s. Ideal for backups, archives, or large media libraries, the Exos M provides both the space and performance needed for demanding storage workloads. Drives that offer this much capacity at such a low cost per terabyte are rare, making the 30TB Exos M a smart purchase, especially while it’s still in stock.

For creators handling 8K video, vast image libraries, or sprawling project archives, the benefits are immediate. Performance is impressive for a high-capacity HDD: with a 7200 RPM spindle speed and transfer rates up to 300 MB/s, it easily handles sustained workloads and large file transfers.

While it can’t match the raw speed of NVMe SSDs, its true strength lies in reliable, affordable bulk storage at a fraction of the cost per gigabyte.

Seagate also claims three times the power efficiency per terabyte compared to many conventional drives.

Despite its enormous capacity, the drive fits neatly into a standard 3.5-inch bay, thanks to Seagate’s ultra-dense 3TB-per-platter design. That means it will slot easily into most existing systems.

As our review of the drive noted, “Getting started with this huge capacity drive is exactly the same as any other: simply plug it into your power supply, then connect the cable to your motherboard. Plug and switch the machine on and go through the Windows 11 Disk Management application, and you'll see the unformatted drive appear, ready for use.”

Add in Seagate Secure encryption features and a five-year warranty, and you’ve got one of the best deals in high-capacity storage today.

Should it go out of sale on Provantage, you can buy it for $588 on Walmart, and $599.99 at both Newegg and Amazon.