GameStop is selling a 1TB NVMe SSD at a price that will surely have you reaching for your wallet. Its own-brand PCIe Gen4 SSD - with an included heatsink - is listed at just $89.99, which puts it well below most comparable 1TB drives from more established storage brands.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs with heatsinks typically sit closer to $130 to $160. At under $90, GameStop’s drive comes in roughly 40% cheaper than many similar options sold through other retailers. The WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD, for example, is from $145 at Amazon.

GameStop's drive uses PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 and is rated for read speeds up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds up to 6,400MB/s. Those figures place it firmly in the upper tier of fast SSDs, at least based on advertised performance. The integrated heatsink is included by default, which removes the need for aftermarket cooling.

Today's best 2TB NVMe SSD deal

Although the SSD is marketed by GameStop for PlayStation 5 upgrades, it’s certainly not limited to console use.

It uses a standard M.2 2280 form factor and can be installed in desktops or laptops that support PCIe Gen4 storage. For PC users, it works as a general-purpose high-speed drive for creative uses, large files, or everyday system storage.

Compared to name-brand alternatives, the savings are massive. Even popular 1TB Gen4 SSDs with heatsinks often cost considerably more, despite offering similar peak speeds.

That price gap is even wider when looking at larger capacities. GameStop sells a 2TB version of the same drive for $149.99, which undercuts many 2TB rivals by an even larger margin.

There are some unknowns of course. GameStop doesn’t publish detailed information about the controller, NAND type, or endurance ratings.

Long-term reliability data and sustained performance under heavy loads aren't listed, so can't be compared to drives from better known storage manufacturers.

Still, for buyers looking for value rather than just brand recognition, GameStop's 1TB and 2TB SSDs are definitely worth considering.