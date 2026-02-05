This 8TB WD_Black SSD deal saves you over $1000 and actually pays for your 2026 tax prep

If you’ve been thinking of buying some additional storage, but the crazy prices SSDs have been going for have put you off, I’ve got a fantastic deal that not only solves that problem but also fixes another worry a lot of people have in February.

Newegg has cut the price of the 8TB WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD to $1219 (was $2240) at Newegg.

That's a saving of more than $1,200 on one of the fastest consumer drives you can buy right now. That alone puts it firmly in long-term upgrade territory, the kind of purchase you make once and stop thinking about for years.

What makes the deal more interesting is that it's bundled with H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe plus state filing at no extra cost, software that usually runs about $57.

Today's top 8TB WD_Black SSD deal

Rather than treating the tax software as a boring add-on, it makes more sense to see it as a practical offset. If you’re already spending real money on storage, having your 2025 return handled without another checkout screen popping up is a quiet win.

It’s easy to dismiss free software as filler, but this offer has arrived at exactly the right time of year. It’s one less thing to budget for, and one less task to procrastinate over.

On the storage side, 8TB is effectively a “never delete anything again” amount of space for most people. It’s enough to consolidate internal drives, retire external backups, and keep years of files, media, and projects in one place. For anyone juggling multiple SSDs just to stay afloat, that has real value.

The SN850X offers read speeds up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds up to 6,600MB/s, it handles large file transfers, archives, and system-level tasks without becoming a bottleneck.

The drive carries a five-year warranty and a rated endurance of 4,800TBW, which makes it suitable for long-term use as a primary drive, not just overflow storage.

When you add it all up, this isn’t just a massive discount on hardware. You’re saving over $1,000 on the SSD itself and skipping the $50 to $80 many people spend on tax software each year. It’s a rare case where the free extra actually earns its keep.