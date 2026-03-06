Powerful laptops with high-end CPUs and modern Nvidia graphics usually sit well above the $1500 mark, but I've found a great deal that massively undercuts that.

The Hasee T8 Pro 16-inch laptop is currently $1200 (was $2000) at Newegg. That’s an $800 saving on a machine that's packed with serious performance hardware.

At the center of the system is Intel’s Core i7-14700HX processor. It’s a 14th Gen chip with 20 cores and 28 threads, made up of 8 performance cores and 12 efficiency cores, with boost speeds reaching up to 5.5GHz.

That kind of CPU power makes it well suited to heavy multitasking, large creative projects like video editing and 3D rendering, and demanding professional software.

Today's best laptop deal

Save $800 Hasee T8 Pro-16'' laptop: was $2,000 now $1,200 at Newegg Powered by a 20-core Intel Core i7-14700HX with boost speeds up to 5.5GHz, this laptop delivers serious performance for demanding workloads. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB GDDR7 handles graphics tasks, while 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD keep everything fast.

Graphics come from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. Paired with the fast processor, it provides the muscle needed for GPU-accelerated creative workloads, 3D work, and modern games.

The laptop includes 32GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5600MHz and a 1TB SSD. It has a 16-inch IPS panel with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color coverage.

Brightness reaches up to 500 nits, which helps keep the screen clear and vibrant even in brighter environments. The 16:10 aspect ratio also provides extra vertical space, which is useful for editing timelines, coding, or working with large documents.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 and there's a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for fast and stable wired connections.

Port selection covers the essentials, including USB-C, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a combo headphone jack.

The laptop also features a full RGB backlit keyboard with three-zone lighting and support for millions of color combinations.

The system's built-in cooling will keep temperatures under control during heavier workloads.

With a Core i7-14700HX CPU, RTX 5060 GPU, 32GB RAM, and a fast 180Hz QHD display, this laptop is a great buy for anyone who needs serious performance in a portable package.

