One of my favorite mini PCs, GMKtec's Nucbox K8 Plus, is now $630 (was $739) at Amazon.

When we tested this Windows 11 Pro mini PC ourselves, we found editing in DaVinci Resolve and Photoshop showed just how powerful this machine is - and it's surprising for the cost. For creatives and professionals who want desktop speeds in a space-saving design, this is ideal.

The mini PC runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, reaching boost speeds up to 5.1GHz. That gives it plenty of headroom for multitasking, content work, and heavier productivity tasks without feeling sluggish. It also includes a dedicated NPU, which helps accelerate supported AI features and modern workflow tools.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save $109.02 GMKtec Nucbox K8 Plus mini PC: was $739 now $629.98 at Amazon The GMKtec Nucbox K8 Plus mini PC is now $109 off at Amazon, dropping from $739 to $630. You get a Ryzen 7 8845HS, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD in a compact desktop that supports up to four displays, fast USB4 connectivity, and dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet for serious productivity.

You get 32GB of DDR5 RAM running at up to 5600MHz, giving the system quick responsiveness when juggling multiple apps or large files.

Storage comes in the form of a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, so boot times and file transfers stay fast.

If your needs grow later, memory can be expanded up to 128GB and total storage up to 8TB, which adds real long-term flexibility.

Graphics are handled by the integrated AMD Radeon 780M, based on RDNA3 architecture, so it’s well suited for creative workloads, media handling, and smooth high-resolution desktop performance.

The Nucbox K8 Plus also supports up to four displays, with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and dual USB4 connections allowing 4K and 8K output options for multi-screen workspaces.

Dual Intel i226V 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports deliver fast and stable wired networking, while WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 cover your wireless needs.

The inclusion of an Oculink port means you can boost the mini PC's performance with an external GPU.

Three modes let you prioritize quieter operation or higher output depending on workload, and the dual-fan Hyper Ice Chamber cooling system helps keep temperatures under control during heavier sessions.

At just $630, this mini PC offers a lot of performance, expansion headroom, and connectivity in a very small package.

In our review we said "On the surface, there's nothing to suggest that this machine should be quite as powerful as it is. In use it shows serious potential straight from the box, but then gains the edge over competitors with the pure range of upgrades and expansion options available, making it a great all rounder for office, creative and even mid to high end gaming."

