This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 5070 laptop deal is a true desktop replacement - with Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD, and a huge $260 price cut

If you’re looking for a high-end laptop with a powerful GPU that can handle demanding creative work, heavy multitasking, and high-performance graphics, I've found a great example for well under $2,000.

Right now, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i which is now $1889 (was $2150) at Amazon. That’s a solid $260 off, which makes this powerful creator laptop a lot more attractive if you’re in the market for a true desktop replacement.

The Legion Pro runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, meaning it has plenty of power for demanding creative software, rendering, and intensive workloads.

Today's top laptop deal

Save $260.34 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Laptop: was $2,149.99 now $1,889.65 at Amazon This powerful laptop delivers desktop-level performance in a portable design. It combines an Intel Core Ultra processor with RTX 5070 Ti graphics, 32GB of memory, and a fast 2TB SSD. A 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate keeps visuals sharp and smooth.

The laptop also comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a huge 2TB SSD. That combination means you can work with large projects, run multiple applications at once, and still have plenty of fast storage for files and software.

It comes with a 16-inch PureSight OLED display which offers a sharp WQXGA resolution with deep contrast and vibrant colors, making it ideal for creative work and video editing. The 240Hz refresh rate keeps motion buttery smooth.

Cooling is handled by Lenovo’s Coldfront system, which pushes heat out the back of the laptop to keep performance stable during long and intensive workloads.

You also get a backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Pro, and wide range of ports for external displays and accessories.

The laptop even includes three months of PC Game Pass, giving you access to a large library of titles if you want to relax after work.

If you’ve been looking for a powerful laptop that can replace a desktop workstation, this deal knocks a decent chunk off the price while delivering serious performance.

In our review, we said it was "remarkably thin and light for a 16-inch machine, and the build quality is equally impressive."

For further choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops we've tested.