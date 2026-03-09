I found 3 Dell laptop deals with free gifts like Microsoft Office and extra storage — and these budget machines are perfect for business professionals and students

I've uncovered three great Windows 11 Dell laptop deals on Amazon that are bundling a business laptop alongside some productivity-focused free gifts. And who doesn't love free things like a subscription-free access to Microsoft Office apps?

As someone who reviews business laptops for a living, my top pick here is the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $529 (was $599) at Amazon.

This Windows 11 Pro laptop is running an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, which is designed for efficiency over high-performance power, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Free gifts here include a 500GB external drive, 6-in-1 USB-C docking station with cables, mouse and pad, and Microsoft Office Professional Plus license - so no more subscribing to Microsoft 365 if you want access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more.

• See all Dell laptop deals at Amazon

Today's top Dell laptop deals

The popular Inspiron line-up from Dell is ready-made for productivity tasks, making it a solid choice for working at home, in the office, or in class.

The 15.6in display is full HD, and Copilot-ready for those who want an AI laptop that won't break the bank.

While the memory is DDR4, rather than the faster DDR5, it's more than enough for day-to-day business tasks - particularly when paired with that efficient and highly capable Core i5 CPU, which boasts 10 cores, 12 threads, and a max clock speed of 4.6GHz.

The inclusion of free lifetime Microsoft Office, a 500GB drive, a wireless mouse and mouse pad, and 6-in-1 hub with USB and HDMI cables make this a real all-rounder work laptop.

Two more alternative Dell deals that are also bundled with freebies include this Dell 15.6in Inspiron with Windows 11 Pro and 500GB external drive now $500 (was $700) and a Windows 11 Home Dell Inspiron with 500GB drive and lifetime access to Microsoft for the Web for $500 (was $750).

For me, all three Inspiron laptops are among the best business laptops and best laptops for working from home for those who want a budget machine that can capably tackle day-to-day work.

They may not turn heads like a MacBook Pro or a Dell XPS, but for reliable business laptops that just gets the job done quickly and without fuss, these are absolutely perfect.