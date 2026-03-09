I found 3 Dell laptop deals with free gifts like Microsoft Office and extra storage — and these budget machines are perfect for business professionals and students
Dell's Windows 11 laptops include a host of gifts, including free Microsoft Office and portable external drives
I've uncovered three great Windows 11 Dell laptop deals on Amazon that are bundling a business laptop alongside some productivity-focused free gifts. And who doesn't love free things like a subscription-free access to Microsoft Office apps?
As someone who reviews business laptops for a living, my top pick here is the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $529 (was $599) at Amazon.
This Windows 11 Pro laptop is running an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, which is designed for efficiency over high-performance power, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Free gifts here include a 500GB external drive, 6-in-1 USB-C docking station with cables, mouse and pad, and Microsoft Office Professional Plus license - so no more subscribing to Microsoft 365 if you want access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more.
Today's top Dell laptop deals
This Windows 11 Pro laptop features an efficient Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD. Alongside that, it also comes with a 500GB external drive, 6-in-1 USB-C docking station with cables, wireless mouse and pad, and Microsoft Office Professional Plus license (so no more paying for subscriptions).
The popular Inspiron line-up from Dell is ready-made for productivity tasks, making it a solid choice for working at home, in the office, or in class.
The 15.6in display is full HD, and Copilot-ready for those who want an AI laptop that won't break the bank.
While the memory is DDR4, rather than the faster DDR5, it's more than enough for day-to-day business tasks - particularly when paired with that efficient and highly capable Core i5 CPU, which boasts 10 cores, 12 threads, and a max clock speed of 4.6GHz.
The inclusion of free lifetime Microsoft Office, a 500GB drive, a wireless mouse and mouse pad, and 6-in-1 hub with USB and HDMI cables make this a real all-rounder work laptop.
Two more alternative Dell deals that are also bundled with freebies include this Dell 15.6in Inspiron with Windows 11 Pro and 500GB external drive now $500 (was $700) and a Windows 11 Home Dell Inspiron with 500GB drive and lifetime access to Microsoft for the Web for $500 (was $750).
For me, all three Inspiron laptops are among the best business laptops and best laptops for working from home for those who want a budget machine that can capably tackle day-to-day work.
They may not turn heads like a MacBook Pro or a Dell XPS, but for reliable business laptops that just gets the job done quickly and without fuss, these are absolutely perfect.
Powered by Windows 11 Pro, this Dell touchscreen laptop boasts an Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of DDR4 memory, and 256GB SSD. This deal also bundles in 500GB external drive.
This Windows 11 Dell laptop runs on an Intel Core i5-1344U chip, 12GB DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD. It comes with a 500GB external drive and a lifetime license for Microsoft Office for the Web.
