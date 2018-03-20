The best cheap laptop deals in March 2018

Buying a new laptop is never an easy decision. With each model being built using a different industrial design strategy along with unique specs, it often feels like comparing apples to oranges. And with technology always changing at a rapid rate, today's latest and greatest can quickly become yesterday's news.

In an attempt to help you find the best laptop for you at a great price, we've combed the internet to find not only the cheapest laptops, but the absolute best laptop deals. From big brands like Dell to steadily growing names like Acer, you won’t want to miss out on these bargains.

At the top of the page, you'll find our selection of the very latest and best cheap laptop deals of the week followed by a selection of popular quality laptops that retailers like to discount on a regular basis. Beneath those, you'll find our pick of the latest best laptops along with their best available prices.

The best laptop deal of the week

Microsoft Surface Laptop was $1,299, now $950!

Lauded for its design and performance, Microsoft's Surface Laptop lives up to its pedigree. Right now you can score one at Antonline's eBay store for nearly $200 less than the lowest price we've seen elsewhere. It comes with a Kaby Lake i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

More top cheap laptop deals of the week

Dell XPS 15 9560 was $1,599, now $1,200 at Amazon!

With a 4K InfinityEdge touch display and an Intel Core i5-7300HQ CPU, Dell's XPS 15 will appeal to just about everyone. Amazon is currently selling this configuration for about $300 less than Dell. Purportedly the world's smallest 15-inch laptop, it comes with 8GB RAM and a 256 SSD.

Asus VivoBook was $699, now $649 at NeweggFlash!

With a quad-core 2.5GHz i5 processor, high-def 15.6-inch display, Nvidia GeForce graphics, and Harman/Kardon audio, this Asus laptop gives you a lot of bang for your buck. It also comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. At $649, it's $150 off list price. To get this price, use coupon code "NEFPSDF20" to cut it to $679, then mail in this $30 rebate.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 was $1,000, now for $703!

A gorgeous and long-lasting laptop featuring the most cutting-edge 8th-gen Intel processor, the Dell Inspiron 13 is nearly $300 off its shelf price on eBay. It's a touchscreen laptop and brand-spanking new, too, in case that was a concern. It features a current-generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Flex 5 was $880, now $780 from Newegg!

Newegg is offering a $100 discount on Lenovo's handy Flex 5 laptop, a $20 drop from last week. This is a convertible model that can fold flat or all the way back. It features a 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen display. And, it's powered by a Core i7-7500U processor with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

Acer Aspire E 15 is $600 on Amazon!

For just $600, you can't say no to an 8th-generation Intel quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics. In terms of specs, this is a price that has yet to be bested, even if it's not technically a discount.

Popular cheap laptop deals

1. Lenovo Ideapad 510

A powerful and stylish 15.6-inch laptop

Intel Core i5 CPU to start

Optional Nvidia graphics

SSD and HDD options

Screen no sharper than 1080p

There have been some generous offers going of late for this popular Lenovo series. Any choice between the 6GB and 12GB RAM options should run multiple reasonably-demanding standard applications at once. Drive sizes vary from 256GB solid-state to 1TB spinning hard drives. Plus, some options include dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX graphics.

2. Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

A budget 2-in-1 bargain

Built-in fingerprint sensor

Rated for 11-hour battery life

No more than 4GB of RAM

This is one of the most value-packed 2-in-1 laptops we've seen in a while, an ideal entry point to casual users wanting to try out the world of these higher function tablet/laptop hybrids. Specs include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of solid-state storage, a 10.1-inch HD (1,280 x 800) screen, Windows 10 and a quad-core Intel Atom processor.

Read our full review: Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

3. HP Laptop 15

Big specs, small cost

Lots of configuration options

Plenty of colors

Limited battery life

Hefty

There's some hefty grunt under the shell of this HP Laptop 15 and there are some great prices available as well. Even with the Intel Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM to start, this laptop will whip through pretty much any day-to-day activity you can throw at it without the juddering performance of even cheaper laptops. Hell, it'll even have a decent crack at playing a few of the less demanding games out there if you equip it with an Intel Core processor.

4. Acer Swift 3

Apple looks and feel for hundreds less

Intel Core i processors

Gorgeous, all-metal shell

Full HD screen

Limited expansion options

From afar, this laptop might be mistaken for a MacBook Air, which tells you a lot about its level of quality. Replete with an all-metal frame, this is probably one of the best-looking laptops for under 500 bucks. There are plenty of ports (old and new), 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB in solid-state storage. The cheapest models have a respectable Intel Core i3 processor, but you can get the more powerful i5 versions if you need that extra kick. Another dig at Apple? Unlike the Air, this laptop sports a fully HD screen.

The best deals on our favorite laptops

We've reviewed loads of laptops over the years: we've seen the good ones, the great ones, and the ones to avoid. Sometimes, the best laptops pop up online at some truly fantastic prices. In this section, we list the very best laptops out there and the best deals on each one.

1. Dell XPS 13

Dell's latest Ultrabook is simply the best laptop in the world

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Same long-lasting battery

Faster than ever

Still poor webcam position

No Windows Hello

The Dell XPS 13 is, bar none, the best laptop you can buy today. It features a revolutionary design that's astonishingly thin and light. Fitting a 13.3-inch screen into such a small frame means Dell has created a nearly borderless Infinity display. It's a powerful and long lasting machine even by today's Ultrabook standards. The XPS 13 comes outfitted with Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors plus lighting, quick storage and memory, all while coming in at a very affordable starting price. For these reasons, it easily takes the top slot as the best Ultrabook and the best overall laptop.

2. Asus Zenbook UX310

This laptop should cost a lot more than it does

CPU: Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 500GB – 1TB HDD; 500GB – 1TB SSD

Incredibly thin and light

Vibrant, glare-free screen

Weak sauce graphics

Tinny speakers

The Asus ZenBook UX310, the long awaited follow-up to the ZenBook UX305, sports a 7th-generation Intel Kaby Lake processor and an all-aluminum frame, truly a candidate for the MacBook Air’s throne. That’s thanks in no small part to the ZenBook UX310 offering all the latest ports, including USB-C, and the option of a beautiful QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) display, complete with 178 degrees of rotation and a serious case of the anti-glare.

3. Acer Aspire S 13

Proof the MacBook Air is getting old

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 – 620 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare IPS touch | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

High performance

Decent battery life

Great prices

Shell feels a little cheap

Arguably, the MacBook Air is no more, but the clones never stop coming. Among them is the Acer Aspire S 13. It’s not quite as thin and light as many prominently featured Ultrabooks, nor is it particularly premium. However, the Aspire S 13 packs quite a punch when it comes to performance. USB-C and a full HD display put it just over the edge in beating out the 13-inch Air, and for a much lower cost. Despite the powerful CPU, the Acer Aspire S 13 even manages a battery life of 7 hours and 49 minutes, according to our testing.

4. Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

Gaming on a budget done right

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 – 1050 Ti; Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) anti-glare | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD; 512GB – 1TB HDD; 8GB SSHD

Stellar battery life

Ports for days

Screen is lacking

It is relatively pricey, but this Inspiron absolutely nails it when it comes to value, especially for hardcore gamers. This is among the strongest laptops housing Nvidia's new, low-end GTX 1050 graphics chips. The latest Intel Core series processors, full HD displays, and tons of storage options make the Inspiron 15 Gaming a fine solution for PC gamers on a budget.

5. Lenovo Yoga Book

Is this the netbook of the future – the ultra netbook?

CPU: Quad-core Intel Atom x5 | Graphics: Intel HD 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch (1,920 x 1,200) LED | Storage: 64GB flash

Insanely thin and light

Halo Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Underpowered

Dated microUSB port

Lenovo has crafted a brilliant, forward-thinking device that could very well create a subcategory in computing all of its own. The modest specs hold it back from taking on the big boys in terms of raw power, but the innovative digital touchpad keyboard and drawing surface look like trendsetters to us. The Android version is currently about $100 cheaper than the Windows one (click "see all prices" above to see all options).

6. Asus Chromebook Flip

The premium Chromebook is finally affordable

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

Before Asus's latest flipping Chromebook came around, pickings were slim when it came to affordable models with full-on Intel Core processors and 1080p displays, not to mention touchscreens, backlit keyboards and USB-C ports. It may use an Intel Pentium chip on the low-end, but the Asus Chromebook Flip is by no means low-end. Compared to what’s offered by the competition, the Asus Chromebook Flip’s value is unparalleled, and that’s without getting into its pristine tablet mode, which blows other hybrids completely out of the water.

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The tablet that can replace your laptop

Larger, sharper screen

Vastly improved Type Cover

Type Cover still sold separately

Tiny battery life improvements

Can a tablet really replace your laptop or home PC? That's still up for debate, but the best tablet trying to make that happen is the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – and it does a fine job with the full blown version of Windows 10, an integrated kickstand, and optional keyboard attachment. Great for for creative professionals, students, and everyday folks alike, it's only the premium price that pushes it down the list. But if you're willing to pay for it, you're getting a lot of power – a lot.

