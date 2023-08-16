My Best Buy memberships - price, perks and everything you need to know

Best Buy recently launched a new version of its membership program in an attempt to compete with the likes of other retailer subscription services such as Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus.

My Best Buy Memberships are available in three tiers, with prices ranging from free to $179.99 per year. Each tier comes with its own set of perks and benefits, including free shipping, access to exclusive offers, extended returns windows, protection plans for your purchases and 24/7 tech support.

Intrigued? We've got a full breakdown of the My Best Buy membership program for you right here, including the price and the perks, so you can decide whether it's worth it for you.

My Best Buy Membership tiers explained

My Best Buy prices My Best Buy - Free My Best Buy Plus - $49.99 / year My Best Buy Total - $179.99 / year

My Best Buy is the basic level of membership, and it's built upon the existing plan. It costs nothing to sign up and includes free standard shipping on all orders with no minimum spend required.

Next up is My Best Buy Plus, which costs $49.99 per year. At this tier, you get free 2-day shipping on eligible orders, as well as exclusive prices on thousands of items, access to members-only sales, events, and products, and an extended returns window on most items.

Last up is My Best Buy Total, which is $179.99 per year. This tier includes all previous benefits but also comes with protection plans such as AppleCare Plus, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and 20% off repairs.

Check out the My Best Buy memberships page to sign up or for more info.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 My Best Buy My Best Buy Plus My Best Buy Total Free standard shipping ✅ ✅ ✅ Free two-day shipping Row 1 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Exclusive member prices Row 2 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Exclusive access to sales Row 3 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Extended returns Row 4 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Protection plans (ie. AppleCare+) Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 ✅ 24/7 tech support Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 ✅ VIP member support Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 ✅ 20% off repairs Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 ✅ Price Free $49.99 per year $179.99 per year Row 10 - Cell 0 Sign up here Sign up here Sign up here

My Best Buy and exclusive deals

One of the main perks of Best Buy's new membership program is access to exclusive deals and sales for those on the My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total tiers.

Unlike similar members-only retail events such as Amazon Prime Day, exclusive offers and savings are available to My Best Buy members all year round across laptops, TVs, appliances, video games and more.

You can jump through to view all the Best Buy members-only deals right here to see if there's anything that grabs you now, or if it tempts you to sign up. Just know that these deals change all the time, so might not be available at a later date.

And while offers are available regularly, the retailer does also run some limited-time sales for My Best Buy members. These are more similar to the likes of Prime Day and Walmart Plus Weekend with bigger reductions and a greater volume of deals for a much shorter time period.

Lastly, you also get early access to the major retail events with your membership. That means a headstart on the Labor Day sales and all-important Black Friday deals at the end of the year so you don't miss out on the biggest bargains.

What happens to Best Buy Totaltech members?

For those of you that were previously on the retailer's Best Buy Totaltech membership, you should have received an email about the relaunch. It states that from June 27 you should have been automatically moved over to the highest tier in the new membership program until your current renewal date.

If this applies to you but you aren't on the new My Best Buy membership program then it's worth contacting the retailer directly to resolve the issue.