Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale 2022 is live: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is officially live, with record-low prices on a number of appliances, TVs, laptops, vacuums, headphones, and other household devices. There's a lot to look through, so we've rounded up the biggest deals here in this guide.



The star of the show is Best Buy's appliance sale, which has up to $600 off major appliances. That includes ovens and ranges, washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and more. There's also an extra 10% off Samsung appliance packages - they're worth looking at if you're refurbishing your kitchen.

Other stand-out deals include smart TVs starting at just $99.99, this Acer Chromebook marked down to $109 (was $249), and a massive $200 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum.

Best Buy also offers a handy complimentary home consulting service, so if you have any questions about a product, their experts are on hand to help.

Here's our pick of the top deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale - all of which are due to end on Monday at midnight. And for even more bargains, take a look at our main Presidents' Day sales page, where we're rounded up the best deals from Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers.

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: today's top deals

Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Sale: save up to $600 on major appliances

Save up to $600 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is packed with price cuts on major appliances from big-name brands including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. There's up to $600 off ovens and ranges, $500 off refrigerators, $400 off washers and dryers - and plenty more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – Best Buy has this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung on sale for just $549.99. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Acer Chromebook 311: $249 $109 at Best Buy

Save $140 - A fantastic budget laptop option in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109. The 11.6-inch laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and all-day battery life - all for just $109.

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - If you're looking for an air fryer in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has this budget option from Bella Pro on sale for just $29.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals and features a temperature range from 175°F to 400°F.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $569.99 $489.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Our favorite Presidents' Day TV deal is at Best Buy: you can get this 65-inch 4K TV from Insignia for just $489.99. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is great value.

Dell Inspiron 5410 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Dell's Inspiron 5410 has a massive $250 discount at Best Buy right now. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch touch-screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an an11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

iRobot Roomba i6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Robot vacuums are always popular during the Presidents' Day sales, and Best Buy has the best-selling iRobot Roomba i6 on sale for $349.99, thanks to today's $200 discount. The robot works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and can be scheduled using the compatible app.

TCL 70-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $829.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 – One of our favorite TV deals from Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $599.99. A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, the TCL 4 Series display features 4K HD resolution, Chromecast, and the Google Assistant built-in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $119.99 at Best buy

Save $30 – The all-new Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $119.99 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. This $30 discount puts them considerably lower than the Apple AirPods Pro, which are usually at least $55 more. We gave them four out of five stars in our review: if you want a quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for less, they're well-worth considering at this price.

Dell 24-inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor: $249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Gamers can score this 24-inch FHD monitor from Dell for just $169.99 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The curved gaming monitor comes with a 4ms response time, a 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD freeSync technology for an immersive gaming experience.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, Best Buy's Presidents' Day deals include LG's A1 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology, which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

See more bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day TV sales and today's best Presidents' Day laptop sales and Presidents' Day mattress sales.