Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale 2022 is live: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more

All the top offers in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

Best Buy Presidents' Day sales
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is officially live, with record-low prices on a number of appliances, TVs, laptops, vacuums, headphones, and other household devices. There's a lot to look through, so we've rounded up the biggest deals here in this guide.

The star of the show is Best Buy's appliance sale, which has up to $600 off major appliances. That includes ovens and ranges, washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and more. There's also an extra 10% off Samsung appliance packages - they're worth looking at if you're refurbishing your kitchen.

Other stand-out deals include smart TVs starting at just $99.99, this Acer Chromebook marked down to $109 (was $249), and a massive $200 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba vacuum. 

Best Buy also offers a handy complimentary home consulting service, so if you have any questions about a product, their experts are on hand to help. 

Here's our pick of the top deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale - all of which are due to end on Monday at midnight. And for even more bargains, take a look at our main Presidents' Day sales page, where we're rounded up the best deals from Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers.

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: today's top deals

Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Sale: save up to $600 on major appliances

Save up to $600 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is packed with price cuts on major appliances from big-name brands including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. There's up to $600 off ovens and ranges, $500 off refrigerators, $400 off washers and dryers - and plenty more.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $599

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $549.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 – Best Buy has this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung on sale for just $549.99. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Acer Chromebook 311: $249

Acer Chromebook 311: $249 $109 at Best Buy
Save $140 - A fantastic budget laptop option in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for just $109. The 11.6-inch laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and all-day battery life - all for just $109.

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99

Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy
Save $25 - If you're looking for an air fryer in today's Presidents' Day sales, Best Buy has this budget option from Bella Pro on sale for just $29.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals and features a temperature range from 175°F to 400°F.

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $569.99

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $569.99 $489.99 at Best Buy
Save $80 - Our favorite Presidents' Day TV deal is at Best Buy: you can get this 65-inch 4K TV from Insignia for just $489.99. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is great value.

Dell Inspiron 5410 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $799.99

Dell Inspiron 5410 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - Dell's Inspiron 5410 has a massive $250 discount at Best Buy right now. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch touch-screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an an11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

iRobot Roomba i6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $549.99

iRobot Roomba i6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - Robot vacuums are always popular during the Presidents' Day sales, and Best Buy has the best-selling iRobot Roomba i6 on sale for $349.99, thanks to today's $200 discount. The robot works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and can be scheduled using the compatible app.

TCL 70-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $829.99

TCL 70-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $829.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $230 – One of our favorite TV deals from Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $599.99. A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, the TCL 4 Series display features 4K HD resolution, Chromecast, and the Google Assistant built-in and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $119.99 at Best buy
Save $30 – The all-new Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $119.99 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. This $30 discount puts them considerably lower than the Apple AirPods Pro, which are usually at least $55 more. We gave them four out of five stars in our review: if you want a quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for less, they're well-worth considering at this price.

Dell 24-inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor: $249.99

Dell 24-inch VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor: $249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
Save $80 - Gamers can score this 24-inch FHD monitor from Dell for just $169.99 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The curved gaming monitor comes with a 4ms response time, a 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD freeSync technology for an immersive gaming experience.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, Best Buy's Presidents' Day deals include LG's A1 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology, which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

See more bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day TV sales and today's best Presidents' Day laptop sales and Presidents' Day mattress sales.

