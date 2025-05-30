Best Buy's weekend sale is live: 50% off major appliances, cheap TVs, and laptops from $169
Shop this weekend's 17 best deals in one place
The weekend has officially arrived, and like clockwork, Best Buy has launched a massive sale. The retailer currently has discounts on best-selling TVs, appliances, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and more.
• Shop Best Buy's full sale
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked the 17 best deals. Today's stand-out offer is its extended Memorial Day sale on major appliances, with up to 50% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from all the top brands.
You'll also find impressive discounts on top-rated TVs, including LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price $1,299.99 and this Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for a stunning price of $479.99.
Cheap laptops are also a highlight of today's sale, like this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for only $169, and on the higher-end, an impressive $100 saving on Apple's M3 15-inch MacBook Air.
Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Best Buy's post-Memorial Day appliance sale ends Wednesday June 4 and you won't see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.
Best Buy weekend sale - the 17 best deals
Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances
While Best Buy's main Memorial Day sale is over, you can still save up to 50% on major appliances, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. You can also save up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles, and free installation with select products.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 500
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
OS - ChromeOS
If you're after a dependable laptop at a rock-bottom price, then consider this Chromebook from Lenovo. It features a stylish, thin, and lightweight design, and although the specs aren't particularly impressive, the ChromeOS operating system is designed to run smoothly on low-powered laptops like this.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This 15.6-inch HP laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy's weekend sale.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad 1, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a standard 256GB SSD, all work together to ensure good overall performance and sufficiently speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, administrative tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display: 14 inch
Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
I massively rate this Asus Vivobook 14 if you're looking for a relatively powerful and portable machine on the cheap. Not only is it a bag-friendly 14-inch form factor, but you also get a decent Core i7 chipset and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a very good value option right now for both work and casual use.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch around, with an enormous 100-day battery life, rugged exterior, and advanced GPS features perfect for adventures. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $100 off the retail price.
Apple's pricey AirPods Max are $50 off at Best Buy's weekend sale. The over-ear headphones offer excellent sound quality with Spatial Audio features, a premium design featuring physical controls, strong active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that allows environmental noise to be introduced into the mix. Just like AirPods or AirPods Pro, these fast pair with Apple devices and sync across all of them for easy switching if you're fully locked into that ecosystem.
We’re in awe of how teeny the Apple Mac mini is. Long gone are the days when desktop computers took up tons of room. This one fits in pretty much anywhere. It features a powerful M2 chip with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, making it a good option for basic needs. It also has support for two displays, which is excellent to see at this price.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a $100 discount from Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.
Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for only $89.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Best Buy's weekend sale has Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV has an impressive $700 discount at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,599.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99. This entry-level TV from LG supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting, and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
