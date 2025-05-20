Best Buy's Memorial Day laptop deals start at just $139: see my 7 favorite sales on Dell, Apple, Asus, and more

Best Buy's massive annual Memorial Day sale has kicked off early this week, with some superb options if you're on the hunt for a new laptop.

• Shop the full Best Buy sale

I've been busy scanning through the retailer's sale and I've found some great options, including cheap Chromebooks, great mid-range Windows machines, and high-end Apple laptops. You can check out my recommendations below.

My choices start at just $139 for this HP ChromeBook 14, but I also highly recommend this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $269 (was $379) and this Asus Vivobook 14 for $479 (was $799) if you need a machine on a budget.

Another highlight has to be this Dell Inspiron 15 for $579 (was $799), which features a Ryzen 7 chipset and 1TB SSD for an exceptionally low price.

Today's Memorial Day sale at Best Buy is also great for higher-end options like the latest MacBook Air M4 on sale for a record-low price of just $899 (was $999). This machine was just released back in March, so today's deal is a real highlight of the entire sale.

You can read more about this model and other premium options below.

9 best laptop deals at Best Buy today

HP Chromebook 14: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy Display: 14 inch

Processor: Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC This HP Chromebook 14 is a great budget option if you just need something basic for web browsing, answering emails, or watching YouTube. Since it's a Chromebook, it doesn't need a high spec to get decent performance and you should also get great battery life. That said, you don't get a lot of storage here so it's best used for the bare essentials.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Best Buy has this versatile HP Envy 2-in-1 on offer during this week's Memorial Day sale. It's a strong $350 saving on a relatively modern machine that features one of the latest Intel Core 5 processors, a decent 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD for storage. If you're set on a 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale if you don't need that flexibility.

Asus Vivobook 14: was $729 now $479.99 at Best Buy Display: 14 inch

Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB I massively rate this Asus Vivobook 14 if you're looking for a relatively powerful and portable machine on the cheap. Not only is it a bag-friendly 14-inch form factor, but you also get a decent Core i7 chipset and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a very good value option right now for both work and casual use.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799 now $579.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This is another fantastic cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.

Asus Zenbook A14: was $999 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display: 14-inch

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Asus Zenbook A14 is a lightweight, ARM-equipped ultrabook that's perfect if you want something portable with good battery life. Under the hood, you get a new Snapdragon X Plus chipset, which should afford a decent amount of performance on a wide range of apps. With that said, the star of the show here is the supremely lightweight and premium design paired with a gorgeous OLED display. Check our Asus Zenbook A14 review for more details on this model.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2025): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Display: 13.6 inch

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at various retailers ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $100 price cut, however, is a brand new record-low on this excellent new MacBook. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable lightweight laptop for daily use. You can check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review if you're interested in reading more about why we rank this model as the best laptop money can buy right now for most people.

MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $819.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSI Cyborg is a great choice for a gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At 14-inches, it's one of the more portable machines on sale today at Best Buy and you also get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card paired up with an Intel Core i7 chipset. That should get you great 1080p gaming performance if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

More Memorial Day sales at Best Buy