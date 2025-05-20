Best Buy's Memorial Day laptop deals start at just $139: see my 7 favorite sales on Dell, Apple, Asus, and more
Everything from cheap Chromebooks to high-end MacBooks
Best Buy's massive annual Memorial Day sale has kicked off early this week, with some superb options if you're on the hunt for a new laptop.
I've been busy scanning through the retailer's sale and I've found some great options, including cheap Chromebooks, great mid-range Windows machines, and high-end Apple laptops. You can check out my recommendations below.
My choices start at just $139 for this HP ChromeBook 14, but I also highly recommend this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $269 (was $379) and this Asus Vivobook 14 for $479 (was $799) if you need a machine on a budget.
Another highlight has to be this Dell Inspiron 15 for $579 (was $799), which features a Ryzen 7 chipset and 1TB SSD for an exceptionally low price.
Today's Memorial Day sale at Best Buy is also great for higher-end options like the latest MacBook Air M4 on sale for a record-low price of just $899 (was $999). This machine was just released back in March, so today's deal is a real highlight of the entire sale.
You can read more about this model and other premium options below.
9 best laptop deals at Best Buy today
Display: 14 inch
Processor: Intel Celeron
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB eMMC
This HP Chromebook 14 is a great budget option if you just need something basic for web browsing, answering emails, or watching YouTube. Since it's a Chromebook, it doesn't need a high spec to get decent performance and you should also get great battery life. That said, you don't get a lot of storage here so it's best used for the bare essentials.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Best Buy has this versatile HP Envy 2-in-1 on offer during this week's Memorial Day sale. It's a strong $350 saving on a relatively modern machine that features one of the latest Intel Core 5 processors, a decent 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD for storage. If you're set on a 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale if you don't need that flexibility.
Display: 14 inch
Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 512GB
I massively rate this Asus Vivobook 14 if you're looking for a relatively powerful and portable machine on the cheap. Not only is it a bag-friendly 14-inch form factor, but you also get a decent Core i7 chipset and a 512GB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a very good value option right now for both work and casual use.
Display: 15.6 inch
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This is another fantastic cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Asus Zenbook A14 is a lightweight, ARM-equipped ultrabook that's perfect if you want something portable with good battery life. Under the hood, you get a new Snapdragon X Plus chipset, which should afford a decent amount of performance on a wide range of apps. With that said, the star of the show here is the supremely lightweight and premium design paired with a gorgeous OLED display. Check our Asus Zenbook A14 review for more details on this model.
Display: 13.6 inch
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at various retailers ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $100 price cut, however, is a brand new record-low on this excellent new MacBook. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable lightweight laptop for daily use. You can check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review if you're interested in reading more about why we rank this model as the best laptop money can buy right now for most people.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This MSI Cyborg is a great choice for a gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At 14-inches, it's one of the more portable machines on sale today at Best Buy and you also get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card paired up with an Intel Core i7 chipset. That should get you great 1080p gaming performance if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.
