I've been hunting high and low for the best Memorial Day deals, and I've come across some great ones - but one in particular stood out to me this year. At Best Buy, the new HP OmniBook 5 Flip is on sale for just $449.99 (was $799.99) - a stonking $350 discount on a recently-released laptop.

• Shop other Memorial Day deals

It's so recent, in fact, that we haven't even reviewed it yet. But I've had some hands-on experience with this particular laptop, so I can say with confidence that it's a solid pick. Sporting a new Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it's a versatile work laptop with a lot to offer.

The OmniBook 5 Flip has a 14-inch 2K touchscreen, and can flip (hence the name!) into a tablet orientation, perfect for presenting or even kicking back to watch some videos after a long day at work or school. At $450, it's one of the best-value productivity laptops I've seen in ages.

Today's best HP OmniBook 5 Flip deal

HP OmniBook 5 Flip: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The HP OmniBook 5 Flip is a hefty $350 off at Best Buy for Memorial Day, and if you need a new laptop for work or school, it's a fantastic choice. With an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 14-inch touchscreen sporting a 360-degree hinge for flipping into tablet mode, it's a flexible and effective device.

To be clear, this isn't one of the best gaming laptops - it'll run some low-intensity titles, so if you want to get stuck into some Stardew Valley after work you'll be fine, but don't expect high-end gaming performance here.

Still, it's a fantastic ultrabook, and a strong choice for anyone looking for a productivity machine. If you need a fast, compact, and sensibly-priced laptop for daily tasks like writing emails, working on assignments, and browsing the web, the OmniBook 5 Flip is a worthwhile pick.