I've been looking for laptop deals and this already affordable laptop gets a big discount in Walmart's Memorial Day sale

If you're looking for a super-affordable laptop, I've found one. Right now, the Asus Vivobook Go 15 is $219 (was $299) at Walmart.

For those looking for a lightweight work companion while also traveling or a reliable device for everyday tasks at home, this laptop checks all the right boxes.

I have been scouting for the best Memorial Day sales, and this is one of the cheapest laptop deals I've come across under $250.

Today’s best Asus Vivobook Go 15 deal

Save $80 Asus Vivobook Go 15: was $299 now $219 at Walmart Ideal for streaming and working, this Asus laptop has an Intel Core i3-N305 Processor and 8GB of RAM, which is decent for most basic needs. It has a full numeric keypad and a webcam with a shutter. Windows 11 is in S mode, meaning this is a more simplified and secure option.

As part of Asus's broader Vivobook series, the laptop is designed with practicality, portability, and price in mind. Some of the best laptops to work from home carry a balance of style and performance, and this laptop does not disappoint.

Under the hood, this model is powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. While it's not built for gaming or demanding creative work, it works well for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, video calls, and working on documents.

One practical bonus? If you work with spreadsheets, enter numbers regularly, or simply prefer having a full keyboard, this laptop includes a dedicated numeric keypad.

The 15.6-inch display offers ample screen space, and the webcam comes with a built-in privacy shutter.

The Vivobook Go 15 runs Windows 11 Home in S mode, giving users the familiar Windows environment while still benefiting from faster boot-up times and better security. For more deals, we've been rounding up the top Memorial Day laptop sales, too.