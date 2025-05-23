I've been looking for laptop deals and this already affordable laptop gets a big discount in Walmart's Memorial Day sale
The Asus Vivobook Go 15 is ideal for work on the go, now for only $219
If you're looking for a super-affordable laptop, I've found one. Right now, the Asus Vivobook Go 15 is $219 (was $299) at Walmart.
For those looking for a lightweight work companion while also traveling or a reliable device for everyday tasks at home, this laptop checks all the right boxes.
I have been scouting for the best Memorial Day sales, and this is one of the cheapest laptop deals I've come across under $250.
• See all Memorial Day laptop deals at Walmart
Today’s best Asus Vivobook Go 15 deal
Ideal for streaming and working, this Asus laptop has an Intel Core i3-N305 Processor and 8GB of RAM, which is decent for most basic needs. It has a full numeric keypad and a webcam with a shutter. Windows 11 is in S mode, meaning this is a more simplified and secure option.
As part of Asus's broader Vivobook series, the laptop is designed with practicality, portability, and price in mind. Some of the best laptops to work from home carry a balance of style and performance, and this laptop does not disappoint.
Under the hood, this model is powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. While it's not built for gaming or demanding creative work, it works well for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, video calls, and working on documents.
One practical bonus? If you work with spreadsheets, enter numbers regularly, or simply prefer having a full keyboard, this laptop includes a dedicated numeric keypad.
The 15.6-inch display offers ample screen space, and the webcam comes with a built-in privacy shutter.
The Vivobook Go 15 runs Windows 11 Home in S mode, giving users the familiar Windows environment while still benefiting from faster boot-up times and better security. For more deals, we've been rounding up the top Memorial Day laptop sales, too.
The best Memorial Day sales - quick links
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, lawnmowers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $117
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: up to 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Home Depot: 35% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: up to 40% off grills, appliances, tools & patio
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Purple: up to $700 off mattresses + free base
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off select appliances
- Target: 50% off patio furniture & accessories
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 mattress sets
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Udita Choudhary is a Content Sub Editor at TechRadar Pro where she manages several verticals including eSIM, programming and productivity. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of diverse clientele. She has written for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Homes & Gardens.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.