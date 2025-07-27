Ultimate back-to-college laptop deal: the latest Asus Zephyrus G14 is $450 off at Best Buy right now
A lightweight premium laptop with plenty of power under the hood
If you're a prospective college student with a penchant for gaming and deep pockets, I highly recommend checking out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy for $1349.99 (was $1799) this week.
The retailer is running a huge back-to-school sale right now, with this whopping $450 discount being a real highlight. This listing is for the latest 2025 model, so it's an exceptional deal that's coming just in time for the upcoming semester.
For those not clued up, the Asus G14 is one of the most popular gaming laptops right now - and with good reason. At 14 inches, it's smaller and more lightweight than traditional 'brick-like' machines, but it still manages to pack in respectable specs for its size.
Speaking of which, you're getting an RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with this configuration, which aren't super high-end specs, but they are more than enough for a smooth gaming experience. You're also getting a stunning 3K 120Hz OLED display, which goes a long way in justifying this machine's admittedly high price tag.
Today's best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 270
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
Right now at Best Buy you can get a massive $450 discount on the latest Asus G14 - an excellent lightweight and powerful laptop that's perfect for gamers headed off to college. With an RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, you've got plenty of power under the hood here for a smooth gaming experience. On top of that, this machine also features a stunning 3K OLED display, which is fantastic for movies or just everyday use.
Note, if you're looking for something with a little more power, then you could also consider this Asus G14 with an RTX 5070 Ti graphics card for $2,049 (was $2,399). That one doesn't have quite as good a deal right now, but it's arguably the better choice if you're looking to really max out the graphical settings on the latest games.
