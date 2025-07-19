You can get this Lenovo RTX 5070 gaming laptop for almost half price using an easy-to-miss coupon code
Don't forget to apply the code to get the cheapest price possible
Looking for a decent RTX 5070 gaming laptop but don't want to completely break the bank? The Lenovo Store's current deal on the Legion Pro 5i is a decent option.
This high-end model is currently selling for $1,699 (was $2,999) at the official Lenovo site today, but you can use the code EXTRAFIVE to bring it down to just $1,575. That's almost half-price for an extremely specced-out machine.
Inside, you're getting not just an RTX 5070 graphics card, but also 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a decent (and up-to-date) Intel Ultra-7 chipset. Arguably, though, this machine's biggest selling point is its 1600p 165Hz OLED display, which is something you usually don't see on machines at this price point - especially when they have an RTX 5070.
So, overall, you're getting a powerful gaming laptop here with a premium display for almost half the original retail price. Even though it's certainly not the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptop that's recently been listed (I've seen a few go for around $1,300), this one is a cut above the more budget-minded models.
Cheap RTX 5070 Lenovo gaming laptop
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Use the code EXTRAFIVE at checkout to knock an extra $85 off this already wildly-discounted gaming laptop at the official Lenovo Store this week. With an RTX 5070 graphics card, Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this Legion Pro 5i has everything you need to get smooth frame rates on even the most demanding games. And, as a higher-end model, this machine also features a stunning 1600p OLED display.
- See more: check out all of today's deals at Lenovo
We haven't reviewed this particular model here at TechRadar but we have reviewed a slightly older version. Overall, we found it to be solid performer for the price with the display being a particular selling point. Today's configuration features a more up-to-date graphics card and chipset, so expect better performance and battery life.
