Get the perfect PS Portal setup with these discounted accessories

Everything you need for perfect remote play

A PS Portal, PS Pulse Elite headset, and PS Pulse Explore earbuds against a blue background
(Image credit: PlayStation)
The PlayStation Portal is massively popular PS5 accessory, offering owners the ability to play their favorite console games away from the confines of the TV.

Right now the remote player is discounted in both the US, where it's down to just $178.99 (was $199.99), and UK, where it's £179.99 (was £199.99), but what if you already have one? Luckily, there are loads of discounts on some essential PS Portal accessories to upgrade your experience.

The best PS Portal and accessory deals today

The best PS Portal and accessory deals today - US

PowerA White Hard Shell Case for PlayStation Portal
PowerA White Hard Shell Case for PlayStation Portal: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon
This officially licensed storage solution from PowerA matches the aesthetic of the Portal perfectly, complete with PlayStation branding. It's perfect if you want to protect your precious Portal from scratches on the road.

PowerA Charging Station for PlayStation Portal
PowerA Charging Station for PlayStation Portal: was $37.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Another officially licensed bit of kit here, again from PowerA. This charging stand is designed to store your PS Portal and keep it topped up with juice. It looks super flashy with its RGB lighting strip.

HyperX Cloud Alpha
HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
If you're keen on a pair of over-ear headphones, then the HyperX Cloud Alpha are a good choice. They're lightweight and boast a detachable boom mic, so you can remove it when you're playing on the go for a sleeker look.

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon
These official PlayStation buds are readily compatible with the PS Portal and boast a wealth of high-end features. They're also $30 off right now at Best Buy.

PlayStation Pulse Elite
PlayStation Pulse Elite: was $149.99 now $129 at Amazon
These high-end wireless headphones from Sony are PS Portal compatible, and are also ideal for PS5. They boast a strong battery life, with up to 30 hours of play, and Sony's high-end planar drivers.

PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £178.99 at Amazon
The PS Portal is down to a lowest-ever price at Amazon right now. If you don't yet own the system, it's the perfect chance to buy.

Price check: Best Buy - $179.99 | Walmart - $179 | Target - $179.99 | GameStop - $179.99

The best PS Portal and accessory deals today - UK

Venom PS Portal Starter Kit
Venom PS Portal Starter Kit: was £14.99 now £13.99 at very.co.uk
This cheap and cheerful PS Portal Starter Kit has a raft of five star reviews at Very. It contains everything you need for your system: a carrying case, screen protector, and even some small extras like thumbstick toppers.

Nacon PlayStation Portal Rigid Carry Pouch
Nacon PlayStation Portal Rigid Carry Pouch: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Argos
A carrying case like this hard shell option from Nacon is practically essential if you want to take your PS Portal out and about and avoid any unfortunate scratches or dents.

Razer BlackShark V2 X
Razer BlackShark V2 X: was £59.99 now £36.38 at Amazon
Although not a new lowest-ever price, this excellent wired headset from Razer is ideal if you're looking for a simple plug and play PS Portal audio solution. It's lightweight, with an iconic design inspired by pilot gear.

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Amazon
These official PlayStation buds are currently one of the few wireless audio accessories compatible with the PS Portal. They're also a great pick at this lowest-ever price thanks to their premium features like the high-end planar magnetic drivers that power their punchy audio.

PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £179.99 at PlayStation Direct UK
Don't yet own the PlayStation Portal? It's widely discounted right now at retailers including PS Direct, Argos, and beyond.

Price check: Argos - £179.99 | Game - £179.99 | Very - £199 | Amazon - out of stock | | John Lewis - out of stock

If you're outside the US or UK, you can browse some of the best PS5 discounts near you below.