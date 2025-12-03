The PlayStation Portal is massively popular PS5 accessory, offering owners the ability to play their favorite console games away from the confines of the TV.

Right now the remote player is discounted in both the US, where it's down to just $178.99 (was $199.99), and UK, where it's £179.99 (was £199.99), but what if you already have one? Luckily, there are loads of discounts on some essential PS Portal accessories to upgrade your experience.

This ranges from official cases at just $27.99 (was $34.99) in the US and only £17.99 (was £24.99) in the UK to high-end audio gear like the PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds at the lowest-ever price of only $169 or just £169.99 (was $199.99 / £199.99).

Read on for a selection of top deals.

The best PS Portal and accessory deals today

The best PS Portal and accessory deals today - US

PowerA Charging Station for PlayStation Portal: was $37.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Another officially licensed bit of kit here, again from PowerA. This charging stand is designed to store your PS Portal and keep it topped up with juice. It looks super flashy with its RGB lighting strip.

HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're keen on a pair of over-ear headphones, then the HyperX Cloud Alpha are a good choice. They're lightweight and boast a detachable boom mic, so you can remove it when you're playing on the go for a sleeker look.

PlayStation Pulse Elite: was $149.99 now $129 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These high-end wireless headphones from Sony are PS Portal compatible, and are also ideal for PS5. They boast a strong battery life, with up to 30 hours of play, and Sony's high-end planar drivers.

The best PS Portal and accessory deals today - UK

Venom PS Portal Starter Kit: was £14.99 now £13.99 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ This cheap and cheerful PS Portal Starter Kit has a raft of five star reviews at Very. It contains everything you need for your system: a carrying case, screen protector, and even some small extras like thumbstick toppers.

Nacon PlayStation Portal Rigid Carry Pouch: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ A carrying case like this hard shell option from Nacon is practically essential if you want to take your PS Portal out and about and avoid any unfortunate scratches or dents.

Razer BlackShark V2 X: was £59.99 now £36.38 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Although not a new lowest-ever price, this excellent wired headset from Razer is ideal if you're looking for a simple plug and play PS Portal audio solution. It's lightweight, with an iconic design inspired by pilot gear.

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These official PlayStation buds are currently one of the few wireless audio accessories compatible with the PS Portal. They're also a great pick at this lowest-ever price thanks to their premium features like the high-end planar magnetic drivers that power their punchy audio.

If you're outside the US or UK, you can browse some of the best PS5 discounts near you below.