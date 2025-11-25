You can pick up a PSVR 2 headset and one of its best games for a lowest-ever price in the UK and US for Black Friday
Enter a whole new world with these superb PSVR 2 Black Friday deals
There are some excellent Black Friday deals currently running for the PSVR 2, with Amazon US offering the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle at Amazon US for $299 (was $399.99). At this lowest-ever price, now is the perfect time to step into the world of VR with Sony's latest headset.
Black Friday deals are here, despite the main event still supposedly being a few days away. It's great to see deals starting to drop already, especially on PlayStation hardware. This is perfect for those who want to get into VR, as the PSVR 2 will make use of your PS5 to run some of the best games on the platform.
If you're a PS5 player in the UK, there's also a deal offering the PlayStation VR2 at Very for £299 (was £389). The main bundle is on sale in the UK as well, and you can get the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle at PS Direct for £309 (was £399.99).
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best PSVR 2 deals in the US
This Black Friday deal takes more than $100 off the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. It comes with one of the platform's very best games, and given that the headset isn't on sale separately right now (or if it is, it's the same price as the bundle), this is the best way to save on your first VR setup.
Price check: Walmart - $299 | Target - $299.99 | GameStop - $299.99 | PS Direct - $299.99
Today's best PSVR 2 Black Friday deals in the UK
In the UK, you have two options for the best PSVR 2 deals to grab during Black Friday. This deal is £10 more than the other one, but you get Horizon Call of the Mountain as part of a bundle. This is well worth choosing, as you'll have one of the best PSVR 2 games to play on your shiny new headset.
If you just want the PSVR 2 headset and controllers, this is the cheapest deal available, and it's from Very. It's the lowest price ever, and now that Amazon UK has sold out, it might be worth acting fast. We may see restocks around Black Friday proper, however.
Price Check: Argos - £299.99 | Currys - £299.99 | PS Direct - £309.99 | John Lewis - £299
The PSVR 2 makes use of the PS5's next-gen features to offer a robust and comfortable VR experience. It was very expensive at launch (more so than the PS5 console at the time), but now that we're seeing such brilliant Black Friday discounts, it's the right time to pull the trigger on picking one up.
The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundles are well worth considering. For a little extra, you'll get a superb VR game. Elsewhere, we recommend Hitman PSVR 2, as well as Alien: Rogue Incursion.
If you're not in the UK or US, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PSVR 2 below, wherever you are in the world.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
