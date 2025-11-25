There are some excellent Black Friday deals currently running for the PSVR 2, with Amazon US offering the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle at Amazon US for $299 (was $399.99). At this lowest-ever price, now is the perfect time to step into the world of VR with Sony's latest headset.

Black Friday deals are here, despite the main event still supposedly being a few days away. It's great to see deals starting to drop already, especially on PlayStation hardware. This is perfect for those who want to get into VR, as the PSVR 2 will make use of your PS5 to run some of the best games on the platform.

If you're a PS5 player in the UK, there's also a deal offering the PlayStation VR2 at Very for £299 (was £389). The main bundle is on sale in the UK as well, and you can get the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle at PS Direct for £309 (was £399.99).

Save 23% PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: was £399.99 now £309.99 at PlayStation Direct UK In the UK, you have two options for the best PSVR 2 deals to grab during Black Friday. This deal is £10 more than the other one, but you get Horizon Call of the Mountain as part of a bundle. This is well worth choosing, as you'll have one of the best PSVR 2 games to play on your shiny new headset.

The PSVR 2 makes use of the PS5's next-gen features to offer a robust and comfortable VR experience. It was very expensive at launch (more so than the PS5 console at the time), but now that we're seeing such brilliant Black Friday discounts, it's the right time to pull the trigger on picking one up.

The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundles are well worth considering. For a little extra, you'll get a superb VR game. Elsewhere, we recommend Hitman PSVR 2, as well as Alien: Rogue Incursion.

