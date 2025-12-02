Score PS5 games for lowest-ever prices with these 24 Cyber Monday deals
With the Cyber Monday deals there are loads of great deals to be had on all kinds of PS5 games in both the US and UK.
The biggest deals in the US are some historical low prices on top sports games, including EA Sports College Football 26 for just $29.99 (was $69.99) and EA Sports Madden NFL 26 for just $29.99 (was $69.99) both at Best Buy.
Some must-have PS5 exclusives are discounted too, including Astro Bot for only $39.97 (was $69.99) at Walmart.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is one of our highest-rated PS5 games of 2025. It's from the creators of Life Is Strange, and follows the same format and structure, with plenty of supernatural weirdness and narrative choices. This is the lowest ever price since launch. Definitely one to pick up for the Holiday break.
Price Check: Walmart - $29.99 | GameStop - $39.99
The biggest sports game deal this Black Friday is easily more than half off EA Sports College Football 26. This is your chance to pick up the hugely popular sports game at a heavy discount, one that takes the game down to its lowest ever price.
Price Check: Walmart - $34.97 | GameStop - $35
If the Madden NFL series is your jam, then this year's entry is the best in a long, old time. It's excellent on PS5, with the dynamic weather being a real standout. This is a 57% price cut on a game that launched just months ago, and is well worth taking advantage of while deals last.
Price Check: GameStop - $35 | Walmart - $34.97
It's not quite a new lowest-ever price, but the incredibly popular NBA 2K26 is heavily discounted, too. This one is once again a brilliant entry, and for our money, the best-looking sports title on the market, especially on PS5.
Price Check: Walmart - $30 | GameStop - $30
Want the best horror game released last year? Silent Hill 2 is a remake of the iconic original, built from the ground up for new consoles. It's gorgeous on PS5, and the retuned combat really packs a punch.
Price Check: Walmart - $30 | GameStop - $30
Assassin's Creed Shadows finally takes the long-running action stealth franchise to Japan. You play as Naoe and Yasuke as they fight back against corruption and Templar interference. There are two very different play styles to try, an absolutely gorgeous map to explore, and a Hideout to manage and customize as you progress.
Price Check: Target - $39.99 | GameStop - $40
This Amazon Exclusive variant of Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition for PS5 comes with a nfity collectible poster. You of course also get the popular Elden Ring spinoff game and its DLC.
Fans of the Demon Slayer anime will love this video game adaptation, which recreates key moments from recent story arcs. It's got 40 playable characters and a full story mode.
This is a new, lowest-ever Amazon price for a belter of a game from Remedy. It blends the world of Control with the story of Alan Wake, to seriously brilliant effect. You'll play as Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, unravelling a dark and twisted mystery where nothing is what it seems.
Price Check: Walmart - $39.87 | Target - $39.99