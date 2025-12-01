The clock is ticking. There's only a short period of time to pick up some of the best Cyber Monday deals. That means if you're looking for the best deals on TVs for PS5, you better wanna move fast.

Fortunately, there's still an absolute shedload of great gaming TV deals out there, which is why I've rounded up the best Cyber Monday PS5 TV deals that remain to help make it easier for you to find your fave.

For those based in the US, there's some fantastic options. If you're looking purely for the best bargain, I'd personally recommend you pick up the LG B5 48-inch OLED 4K Smart TV from Best Buy for $549.99 (was $1,299.99) – a super-low price given its next-gen gaming features and astounding 9.1ms lag time. Alternatively, you can get the Samsung S84F 65-inch OLED TV (2025) from Best Buy for $899.99 (was $1,999), a huge reduction given it's super-smart AI-driven gaming features.

UK gamers have some powerful PS5 TV reductions as well. You can currently get the Samsung 55-inch S85F 4K OLED TV (2025) from Very for £809.10 (was £1,299), which is a great price given it offers the full suite of gaming features you'll need, but you'll need to use code FLASH10 at checkout.

But, for my money, the best offer out there is probably the LG G5 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2025), which you can buy from AO.com for £1,349 (was £2,399) – an astounding price for one of this year's best gaming TVs.

Today's best PS5 TV Cyber Monday deals in the US

Save 58% ($750) LG B5 48-inch OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ While Best Buy's Black Friday sale originally brought LG's 48-inch B5 OLED TV down even further, this is still a great deal. Released this year, the LG B5 is the best budget OLED TV for gamers. It rocks all the excellent gaming features you need for your PS5, including 4K 120Hz, FreeSync Premium and low 9.1ms input latency across all four of its HDMI ports.

Save 36% ($500) LG C5 OLED 4K TV 42-inch: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ If you've got a bit more to spend and a smaller space to fit it in, the LG C5 is the best small gaming TV you can buy. Even leaving aside its perfect contrast and rich colors, it's utterly crammed with gaming features, including 4K 144Hz, VRR, HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming, ALLM support, 9.2ms input lag and Game Optimizer mode. And while it's hit a lower price than this before, it was only barely at $896.99, meaning you're still getting a pretty great deal here.

Save 55% ($1,100) Samsung S84F 65-inch OLED TV (2025): was $1,999.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Best Buy has Samsung's 65-inch S84F OLED TV on sale for an unbelievable price of $899.99 – an extra $50 discount over the previous price drop. The S84F OLED TV is an excellent screen to pair with the PS5, thanks to its super-smooth Motion Xcelerator 120Hz dynamic refresh technology, Freesync Premium, ALLM and AI Auto Game mode, which detects and optimizes your picture based on the type of game you're playing. It's also stunning, with gorgeous contrast and beautifully sharp and rich pictures.

Save 35% ($902) Hisense U65QF 100-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This TV's mini-LED backlight means it'll deliver great contrast across its huge screen, but it's still a shockingly affordable model for something so large. It's also equipped for advanced gaming, with two HDMI ports supporting 4K 144Hz, FreeSync Premium VRR and a decent 13.2ms lag time. This is the cheapest it's ever been by a couple hundred dollars.

Save 41% ($1,400) LG G5 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ LG's 65-inch G5 OLED TV has a whopping $1,400 discount at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,999.99. In our LG G5 review, we praised it for its powerful brightness and contrast, as well as its astounding gaming features. The G5 features 4K at 165Hz, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium support across its four HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as lightning fast 9.2ms input lag. If you want one of the best OLED TVs to go with your PS5, this one is highly recommended.

Save 31% ($1,000) Sony 77-inch Bravia 8 4K OLED TV (2024): was $3,199.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ This Black Friday deal knocks $1,000 off the 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV, taking it back to its record-low price. The Bravia 8 offers a contrast-rich, colorful picture, good gaming features including 4K/120Hz support across two HDMI ports, and even better built-in sound than its OLED rivals. This is a great deal if you're looking for a massive OLED display.

Today's best PS5 TV Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Save 17% (£120) TCL C7K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV (2025) : was £699 now £579 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ The TCL C7K (AKA as the TCL Q&C at some retailers) delivers bold, vibrant picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. But the biggest feature for PS5 players are its great suite of gaming features, including 4K 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro support. And this deal knocks off £120, taking the C7K to a new lowest ever price.

Save 33% (£325.99) LG B5 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2025) : was £999.99 now £674 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The 48-inch B5 has hit its lowest-ever price with this deal at Amazon, dropping to £674. The B5 is a brilliant TV for PS5 gamers – it offers superb gaming performance, with 4K 120Hz and FreeSync Premium across four HDMI 2.1 ports, not to mention rock-bottom 9.1ms input latency. As a result, this is an absolute Cyber Monday steal, so make sure you snap it up before it's gone.

Save 38% (£489.90) Samsung 55-inch S85F 4K OLED TV (2025): was £1,299 now £809.10 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung S85F may be an entry-level OLED, but it packs a full suite of gaming features, including 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM across four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a great partner for your PS5. That bold contrast and super crisp textures don't hurt either. This deal at Very, using code FLASH10 at checkout, knocks the S85F 55-inch down to £809.10, an affordable price for such a solid gaming OLED.

Save 48% (£920) LG C5 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2025) : was £1,899 now £979 at Crampton and Moore Read more Read less ▼ The 55-inch LG C5 has dropped to £979 with this deal, taking it to a near record-low. To get this deal, simply use code SAVE100 at checkout at Crampton & Moore. And you'll get a terrific TV crammed with gaming features in return: it rocks 4K 144Hz, VRR, HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM support, 9.2ms input lag and Game Optimizer mode for tweaking gaming settings. So if you're a serious gamer, I'd snap up this Cyber Monday deal before it's gone.

Save 52% (£1,400) Samsung S90F 65-inch 4K QD-OLED TV (2025): was £2,699 now £1,299 at Crampton and Moore Read more Read less ▼ The Samsung S90F 65-inch has dropped back to its lowest ever price of £1,299, a huge £1,400 saving at Crampton & Moore. The S90F 65-inch doesn't just rock bold contrast, vibrant colors and deep 3D-like textures. It's also a brilliant partner for PS5 gamers with 4K 144Hz, VRR and ALLM supported across all four HDMI ports and its Game Bar menu with gaming-focused options like mini-map zoom and toggleable crosshair.

Save 44% (£1,050) LG G5 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2025) : was £2,399 now £1,349 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ The premium LG G5 isn't just a gaming maestro, offering FreeSync Premium, 9.2ms input lag in Game Optimizer mode and blisteringly fast 4K 165Hz. It's also dazzlingly bright – a real feat for an OLED – and stunningly reflection free. Once you factor in this huge £1,050 discount, it's an unmissable Cyber Monday deal so don't miss out.

Want further advice on which TV is the best bargain for you? Make sure you check out our guide to the best gaming TVs. Alternatively, if you're hungry for even more last minute PlayStation bargain, head on over to our Cyber Monday PS5 deals live blog for all the latest offers as they drop.