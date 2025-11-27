Secretlab has unleashed some absurd gaming desk discounts – here’s a few of my absolute favorites
The gaming brand has dropped massive deals offering up to 20% off
A good gaming desk isn't always cheap to find – but fortunately, there are some awesome Black Friday deals on gaming desks out there. And perhaps some of the best deals I've seen so far have been direct from Secretlab, which is offering up to 20% off on its Magnus range.
• Shop Secretlab's full Black Friday sale
In fact, there are so many great offers on its site that I've picked out some of the finest prices on offer, to take the hassle out of it for you. So what's my top recommendation? Well, you can currently buy the Secretlab Magnus Pro – Assassin's Creed white edition from Secretlab for $819 (was $1,028) – not only is it a fantastic sit-to-stand gaming desk with stunning artwork on it, but that $210 is absolutely colossal.
Don't sleep on some of the brand's static gaming desks, though. You can also pick up the Secretlab Magnus Metal – Signature Black edition from Secretlab for $549 (was $638) – that's an astonishingly good price in light of its durable metal build, modular magnetic accessories, and discreet RGB LED light strip.
Based in Britain? Don't sweat it: there are heaps of great reductions where you are too. I'd personally recommend grabbing the Secretlab Magnus Metal – Team Liquid esports edition from Secretlab for £444 (was £543). It offers all the same cutting-edge features mentioned above, plus stylishly understated Team Liquid branding – and yet it currently costs the exact same price as Secretlab's model.
Want to know more? Take a look at all of my personal highlights below.
Secretlab Magnus Black Friday deals – US quick links
- Signature Black Magnus Metal: was
$638now $549 at Secretlab
- Cyberpunk 2077 Magnus Metal: was
$678now $588 at Secretlab
- Assassin's Creed Magnus Pro: was
$1,028now $819 at Secretlab
- Dark Knight Microsuede Magnus Pro: was
$1,048now $998 at Secretlab
Today's best Secretlab Magnus Black Friday deals in the US
Read moreRead less▼
If your two favorite things are 'black' and 'bargains', then this is the desk for you. Unless you fire up the RGB lighting, it's blacker than an event horizon, and it gives you the absolute cheapest deal you can get on a Secretlabs Magnus desk, thanks to this huge $89 price drop.
Read moreRead less▼
The perfect partner to Secretlab's Titan Evo – Cyberpunk 2077 edition, this licensed desk features the game's iconic yellow branding and depicts a map of the dystopian Night City. A great discount for any Gibson fans out there.
Read moreRead less▼
Not only does the Magnus Pro sit-to-stand desk offer the option of a white frame and XL sizes, but it also comes with so many great desk mat options. This Assassin's Creed edition looks classy as all get out and comes with an astounding 20% off.
Regular size: was $1,028 now $819
XL size: was $1,188 now $969
Read moreRead less▼
This desk doesn't just look sleek – thanks to its monochrome Batman comic panels – but it feels it too, thanks to its luxe microsuede finish. And at $50 off, it's that little bit easier to add to your Batcave.
Regular size: was $1,048 now $998
XL size: was $1,208 now $1,158
Secretlab Magnus Black Friday deals – UK quick links
- Signature Stealth Magnus Metal: was
£513now £444 at Secretlab
- Team Liquid Magnus Metal: was
£534now £444 at Secretlab
- Mobile Suit Gundam Magnus Pro: was
£828now £744 at Secretlab
- Genshin Impact Liyue Magnus Pro: was
£828now £744 at Secretlab
Today's best Secretlab Magnus Black Friday deals in the UK
Read moreRead less▼
Again, this desk is definitely designed for those who want to fly under the radar. Barring the delightfully subtle red stitching and flourishes, this desk only draws attention to itself when you fire up the Magnus Metal's stunning RGB lightbar. Gorgeous and a great deal with its 13% off.
Read moreRead less▼
There's no better way for esports fans to show off their allegiance to their favorite team than with Secretlab's esports desks. I personally love this Team Liquid edition – the outlined logo looks suitably refined and yet it's still a huge 18% off.
Read moreRead less▼
Another Secretlab desk I love – and not just because I always dreamed of piloting a mech when I was a kid. As well as coming in two sizes, this Mobile Suit Gundam desk also has a fully rotatable desk mat, meaning you can pick whether you're mentally piloting the RX-78-2 Gundam or Char's custom MS-06S Zaku II.
Regular size: was £828 now £744
XL size: was £938 now £799
Read moreRead less▼
Feel like you're exploring the world of action RPG Genshin Impact with this edition of the Magnus Pro desk. Depicting the Chinese-inspired city of Liyue Harbor, its artwork is truly gorgeous, making it well worth its reduced £744 price.
Regular size: was £828 now £744
XL size: was £938 now £854
If nothing here floats your boat, don't worry: Secretlab offers so many more savings across its US range and UK range, so make sure you browse the full range of discounts available. Alternatively, we've hunted down plenty more bargains for you, so feel free to peruse all of our Black Friday gaming deals.
