A good gaming desk isn't always cheap to find – but fortunately, there are some awesome Black Friday deals on gaming desks out there. And perhaps some of the best deals I've seen so far have been direct from Secretlab, which is offering up to 20% off on its Magnus range.

In fact, there are so many great offers on its site that I've picked out some of the finest prices on offer, to take the hassle out of it for you. So what's my top recommendation? Well, you can currently buy the Secretlab Magnus Pro – Assassin's Creed white edition from Secretlab for $819 (was $1,028) – not only is it a fantastic sit-to-stand gaming desk with stunning artwork on it, but that $210 is absolutely colossal.

Don't sleep on some of the brand's static gaming desks, though. You can also pick up the Secretlab Magnus Metal – Signature Black edition from Secretlab for $549 (was $638) – that's an astonishingly good price in light of its durable metal build, modular magnetic accessories, and discreet RGB LED light strip.

Based in Britain? Don't sweat it: there are heaps of great reductions where you are too. I'd personally recommend grabbing the Secretlab Magnus Metal – Team Liquid esports edition from Secretlab for £444 (was £543). It offers all the same cutting-edge features mentioned above, plus stylishly understated Team Liquid branding – and yet it currently costs the exact same price as Secretlab's model.

Want to know more? Take a look at all of my personal highlights below.

Today's best Secretlab Magnus Black Friday deals in the US

Save $89 Secretlab Magnus Metal – Signature Black edition: was $638 now $549 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ If your two favorite things are 'black' and 'bargains', then this is the desk for you. Unless you fire up the RGB lighting, it's blacker than an event horizon, and it gives you the absolute cheapest deal you can get on a Secretlabs Magnus desk, thanks to this huge $89 price drop.

Save $90 Secretlab Magnus Metal – Cyberpunk 2077 edition: was $678 now $588 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ The perfect partner to Secretlab's Titan Evo – Cyberpunk 2077 edition, this licensed desk features the game's iconic yellow branding and depicts a map of the dystopian Night City. A great discount for any Gibson fans out there.

Today's best Secretlab Magnus Black Friday deals in the UK

Save £69 Secretlab Magnus Metal – Signature Stealth edition: was £513 now £444 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ Again, this desk is definitely designed for those who want to fly under the radar. Barring the delightfully subtle red stitching and flourishes, this desk only draws attention to itself when you fire up the Magnus Metal's stunning RGB lightbar. Gorgeous and a great deal with its 13% off.

Save £99 Secretlab Magnus Metal – Team Liquid esports edition: was £543 now £444 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ There's no better way for esports fans to show off their allegiance to their favorite team than with Secretlab's esports desks. I personally love this Team Liquid edition – the outlined logo looks suitably refined and yet it's still a huge 18% off.

If nothing here floats your boat, don't worry: Secretlab offers so many more savings across its US range and UK range, so make sure you browse the full range of discounts available. Alternatively, we've hunted down plenty more bargains for you, so feel free to peruse all of our Black Friday gaming deals.

