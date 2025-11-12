The Secretlab Black Friday sale is here – these are the three best discounts in the US and UK
Black Friday deals have landed
Secretlab has lifted the curtain on this year's Black Friday sale, and there are some incredible discounts to be had with savings up to $100 / £200 on gaming chairs and up to $249 / £129 off gaming desks.
While I would recommend that you visit the website to browse all of the current offers, I've hand-picked a selection of some of the most worthwhile deals to help simplify your shopping experience below.
In the US, I'd recommend grabbing the acclaimed Secretlab Titan Evo in its Black Stealth colorway for just $499 (was $579)- that's an $80 discount on an amazing chair. Pair it with the Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk, now $799 (was $988), and you have a complete gaming set-up for less.
In the UK, the Secretlab Titan Evo is just £419 (was £469), while the Secretlab Magnus Pro has had its price cut to only £699 (was £828) if you go for the special Nanogen Edition White colorway.
Read on for everything that you need to know, plus a few more picks.
Secretlab Black Friday deals in the US
Read moreRead less▼
The acclaimed Secretlab Titan Evo is a gaming chair icon for a reason. It's comfortable, made from high-quality materials, and could now be yours at $80 off ahead of Black Friday.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
Read moreRead less▼
Don't stop with just a chair, as the superb Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk has also received a massive discount. Available in both black and white, you can also choose your own color desk surface from a range of options (including a cute Pastel Pink) at no extra cost.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
Read moreRead less▼
If you crave comfort above all else, then this special Nanogen Edition Titan Evo gaming chair is the one to pick. It features a next generation cushion material that's an absolute joy to sit on, offering support over long gaming or work sessions.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
Secretlab Black Friday deals in the UK
Read moreRead less▼
A little saving here on the Secretlab Titan Evo, but a great deal nonetheless. We rate this chair as the best overall option on the market and it's perfect for gaming or even working from home.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
Read moreRead less▼
You can save £99 on the Secretlab Magnus Pro making now the perfect time to upgrade your setup. There are discounts on all kinds of compatible accessories too, so you can scoop up everything you need in a single purchase.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
Read moreRead less▼
Right now, the most tempting Secretlab Magnus Pro desk deal in the UK is actually for this special White Nanogen Edition. It's more heavily discounted than its black counterpart, and is very sleek and attractive to boot.<p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>)
The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 tops our guide to the best gaming chairs today. It's a high-quality throne that offers a fantastic level of support and comfort.
It's available in multiple sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of body types, and features a high degree of adjustability, making it easy to find the perfect seating position.
The Secretlab Magnus Pro is similarly superb, leading our picks for the best gaming desks. It has an impressive 220-pound load capacity and is highly customizable. With a durable metal construction, it should also last for years, making it a very worthwhile investment.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.