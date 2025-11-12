Secretlab has lifted the curtain on this year's Black Friday sale, and there are some incredible discounts to be had with savings up to $100 / £200 on gaming chairs and up to $249 / £129 off gaming desks.

While I would recommend that you visit the website to browse all of the current offers, I've hand-picked a selection of some of the most worthwhile deals to help simplify your shopping experience below.

In the US, I'd recommend grabbing the acclaimed Secretlab Titan Evo in its Black Stealth colorway for just $499 (was $579)- that's an $80 discount on an amazing chair. Pair it with the Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk, now $799 (was $988), and you have a complete gaming set-up for less.

In the UK, the Secretlab Titan Evo is just £419 (was £469), while the Secretlab Magnus Pro has had its price cut to only £699 (was £828) if you go for the special Nanogen Edition White colorway.

Read on for everything that you need to know, plus a few more picks.

Secretlab Black Friday deals in the US

Save $189 Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $988 now $799 at Secretlab Read more Read less ▼ Don't stop with just a chair, as the superb Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk has also received a massive discount. Available in both black and white, you can also choose your own color desk surface from a range of options (including a cute Pastel Pink) at no extra cost. <p><em>Preferred partner (<a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/content-funding-on-techradar"><em>What does this mean?<em>) Preferred partner ( What does this mean? )

Secretlab Black Friday deals in the UK

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 tops our guide to the best gaming chairs today. It's a high-quality throne that offers a fantastic level of support and comfort.

It's available in multiple sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of body types, and features a high degree of adjustability, making it easy to find the perfect seating position.

The Secretlab Magnus Pro is similarly superb, leading our picks for the best gaming desks. It has an impressive 220-pound load capacity and is highly customizable. With a durable metal construction, it should also last for years, making it a very worthwhile investment.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.