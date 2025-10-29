With Black Friday on the horizon, and as a deals expert, it's occurred to me that we're about to hit a time when it makes sense to go hunting for some of the best gaming chairs. And the brand I have in mind is Secretlab.

The reason being is that as I write this, I'm sitting comfortably on a Secretlab Titan chair; that's one the largest gaming chairs the brand offers, able to accommodate my 6' 2 and 110kg frame. While this specific models has been discontinued and replaced by Titan Evo and Titan Lite chairs, I can still attest for the quality of Secretlab chairs.

Having used it since 2020 (I think, as that was during the wobbly COVD-19 times), the chair has offered me sturdy support and comfort, plus a whole range of adjustment, for years of both desktop gaming and work. I'd go so far to say it's one of the best things I own. And for people looking to snap up a Secretlab chair, there's a host of options to choose from.

However, they don't come cheap. That's understandable, as having a solid office or gaming chair can be a pricey proposition, but you do tend to get what you pay for. So this is why I'm suggesting that you wait until the Black Friday deals kick off with gusto; right now there are some early deals but none for individual Secretlab products just yet.

In my experience covering deals for years, Secretlab does tend to cut its prices come Black Friday. Now the brand mostly sells through its own website, though you can find its chairs, desks and other products on Amazon too. This means that Secretlab has a tight grip on the prices it offers, but you can still expect to find some deals.

These deals might not be mind-blowing, but just being able to save some $50 / £50 / AU$100, is still a compelling reason to wait a few weeks until the deals gather pace, especially as this'll give you time to figure out what desing and material could work for you from Secterlab's myriad of options.

Check the widget below for Secretlabs deals in your region. And do let me know in the comments if you spot a great deal.

Of course, if you can't wait Secretlab has a limited offer on at the moment in the US, UK and Australia where it's slicing off decent chunks of change from various bundles.

For example, you can save up to $60 on the 'Essential Chair Bundle' in the US, save up to £135 on the 'Essential Chair and Desk Bundle' in the UK, and save up to AU$140 on the Pure White Essentials Bundle in Australia.

So all well worth a look, especially as you could score a nice price on a Secretlab setup before Black Friday fully kicks in.

