The new Titan Evo Lite is a budget gaming chair that packs a ton of premium features

The gaming furniture manufacturer Secretlab has revealed a brand-new gaming chair: the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite.

A more affordable version of the hugely popular Secretlab Titan Evo, which we consider one of the best gaming chairs on the market, the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite looks like a seriously tempting prospect for those looking for a way to save some money while still getting their hands on a chair with lots of premium features.

It uses a very similar overall design to the existing Secretlab Titan Evo, including the same internal foam material and sculpted ‘pebble’ seat base shape. The key differences appear to come in the lumbar support, where the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite uses an integrated lumbar curve as opposed to the company’s 4-Way L-Adapt system as found on the more expensive model.

The Secretlab Titan Evo Lite similarly lacks any kind of magnetic CloudSwap feature in its 4D armrests, which allows Secretlab Titan Evo owners to swap out their armrest tops to further customize their chair. It is also worth noting that the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite does not come with a magnetic memory foam head pillow in the box, though there is support for the accessory if you choose to pick one up separately.

Obviously, the overall level of comfort that the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite will be able to provide is yet to be seen, but these seem like very reasonable concessions considering the asking price of just $448 / £389 - substantially cheaper than the $549 / £469 cost of a Secretlab Titan Evo in its standard configuration.

There are two separate upholstery options available for the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite: soft fabric or a leatherette. The leatherette comes in a plain Black or the company’s Stealth colorway, which adds red sticking and gold lettering. The fabric finish comes in Black, Charcoal Blue (gray with light blue elements), and my personal favorite Cookies & Cream which combines light gray and black for a pretty eye-catching look.

The chair is available in two sizes, regular and XL, which both match the dimensions of their respective Secretlab Titan Evo counterparts.

For more on gaming chairs, see our guide to the most comfortable gaming chairs or read about the 4 things you need to know before buying a gaming chair.