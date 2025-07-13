MaxSun’s Mini Station fuses dual GPUs and mobile silicon into a compact desktop unit

With 48GB of VRAM, it’s clearly built for demanding creative and AI inference tasks

Dual Thunderbolt 5 ports and SlimSAS slots push bandwidth to a theoretical 192Gbps

MaxSun has introduced what it claims is the industry's first compact workstation built around Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, a chip based on the Arrow Lake-HX architecture.

The MaxSun Mini Station is a compact system intended for professionals handling AI inference, model deployment, or resource-heavy creative work.

The system includes two Arc Pro B60 GPUs from MaxSun, specifically the Milestone 24G model, each equipped with 24GB of video memory - together, they provide a total of 48GB VRAM, designed to support demanding workloads like large language model interactions and long-context scenarios such as Qwen3-32B.

Dual Arc GPUs push VRAM to 48GB

There are some questions over its practical compatibility and whether such GPU arrangements can scale efficiently across different software stacks, especially those outside of AI labs.

On the CPU front, MaxSun opted for the Core Ultra 9 285HX, a 24-core processor with 8 performance cores and 16 efficient cores.

This mobile-class chip, recontextualized for desktop through the MoDT (Mobile on Desktop) strategy, forms the foundation of the Mini Station.

The processor is not removable or upgradable, which imposes a fixed ceiling on long-term flexibility.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the hardware choice makes sense from a manufacturing standpoint, it may raise doubts for buyers.

In terms of connectivity, the Mini Station supports one M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4, and two SlimSAS SFF-8654 4i PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces - combined with dual Thunderbolt 5 and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, the system delivers a theoretical throughput of 192Gbps.

These specs suggest real potential for external GPU setups or ultra-fast local storage, important factors for those looking for the best PC for video editing or complex simulations.

The MaxSun GPUs incorporate dual fans, composite heat pipes, and a metal backplate, which should ensure thermal stability.

However, this does not eliminate concerns over performance throttling in such a compact case.

Via ITHome and Videocardz