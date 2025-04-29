FAVM unveils its FA-EX9 mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 chip

96GB GPU memory and 128GB total RAM makes it ideal for creative professionals

Compact AI-focused mini PC is a challenger for Nvidia DGX Spark

Chinese hardware manufacturer FAVM has announced the FA-EX9, a compact AI-focused mini PC powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor. Based on the Strix Halo platform, the chip features 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units (Radeon 8060S).

The diminutive device measures just 192 x 190 x 55mm and with a total chassis volume of just 2 liters, FAVM claims the system is among the smallest of its kind.

The FA-EX9 is squarely aimed at AI professionals and is positioned as a challenger to platforms like Nvidia’s DGX Spark. It supports the MAX+ 395 processor at a sustained 120W power draw, which the company says offers performance comparable to a Ryzen 9 9955HX paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

OCuLink connector

The system uses LPDDR5 memory across a 256-bit bus, offering 128GB of total memory. Up to 96GB can be allocated as GPU memory, so it can handle large language model workloads without requiring discrete GPUs.

FAVM claims that the integrated GPU and NPU architecture in the FA-EX9 delivers 2.2 times the AI performance of an RTX 4090 in LM Studio when running locally. The system uses dual turbine fans and phase-change thermal materials to manage heat while keeping noise levels low during high-load tasks.

FA-EX9’s connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and two USB4 ports, with support for up to four 8K displays. It also features an OCuLink connector with a bundled adapter for high-performance external GPU expansion.

Although no release date or pricing has been confirmed, VideoCardz reports teaser campaigns are currently underway in China.

