NordVPN is killing Meshnet – here's all we know
News
By Chiara Castro published
NordVPN Meshnet is set to be discontinued starting from December 1, 2025
NordVPN has just announced it is killing one of its features due to a lack of usage.
Meshnet is set to be discontinued starting from December 1, meaning that all functionality associated with it will be removed.
Rated as TechRadar's best VPN, NordVPN, launched Meshnet in 2022 to give its users a new, secure way to connect multiple devices to securely share files, multiplayer gaming, or collaboratively remote working. A tool, however, that never quite picked up among the NordVPN community.