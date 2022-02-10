The best Smart TV VPN for 2022

Sometimes things just look better blown up on the TV. Luckily, whether or not you've discovered the wonders of using a VPN to watch geo-blocked content, there's no reason to hunch over your phone to do so. Well served for the likes of securing a Super Bowl live stream or watching the Winter Olympics, the best Smart TV VPN allows you to tune into your preferred broadcaster and ensures you see it from the best seat in the house.

Bringing all the security and unblocking features to your TV set-up, a VPN allows you to connect to its network of servers based all around the world. In turn, you can switch your IP address to appear as if you're browsing from anywhere in the world and open the gates to overseas content. It also comes with that extra layer of online security, with all traffic from A to B encrypted through a choice of protocols and other privacy features.

Unlike on your smartphone, though, installing a Smart TV VPN isn't quite as straightforward on your TV depending on what kind you have. However, we'll go into more detail on what to look for in the best Smart TV VPN for you, before going through a rundown of our top 5 picks for those looking to equip their TV set-up.

What makes the best Smart TV VPN?

When choosing the best Smart TV VPN, there are a few things to prioritize. First off, with streaming as the priority here, you'll want a provider that hosts high-speed servers so you can comfortably stream in 4K.

Of course, you'll also want to benefit from all your favorite streaming platforms. That means picking a VPN that can unblock the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and the rest no matter where you are. What's more, you'll be in need of a VPN that is both affordable and boasts excellent security features.

With a Smart TV VPN, things can get a little trickier when it comes down to the installation process. Not all models allow you to simply install an app onto its interface (see the FAQ section at the bottom of the page for more details). The best Smart VPNs will therefore offer router support or SmartDNS as well as an app.. With this in mind, we'd also recommend a service that has a reputation for great customer support in case you're in need of assistance.

Today's 3 best Smart TV VPN:

1. ExpressVPN - the #1 best Smart TV VPN

ExpressVPN - our favorite VPN overall as well - is fantastic at unblocking geo-restrictions on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and many more. Offering a number of ways to use on your Smart TV, it also comes with a no-questions-asked 30 day money back guarantee and three months extra free.

2. NordVPN - superb mix of streaming and security

NordVPN has a fantastic reputation - and for good reason. It's prolific in the streaming services it can unlock and has extra security perks, too. Set up via SmartDNS or through your router to utilize on your Smart TV.

3. Surfshark - one of the cheapest VPNs available

Look no further than Surfshark if you want to grab a fully-functioned Smart TV VPN that's also ridiculously affordable. A premium option that's really simple to use, it has become a TechRadar favorite. It offers most of the same features as the other top services, just for less money.

The best Smart TV VPN in 2022:

(Image credit: ExpressVPNB)

ExpressVPN finds itself once again stealing the top spot for best Smart TV VPN thanks to its versatile offering across a number of TV models, loaded with impressive features and a great streaming unblocking record, to boot.

With the lion's share of Smart TV VPN users looking to stream content, ExpressVPN is certainly the one for the job, offering an excellent way to enjoy 4K HDR streaming no matter where you are in the world. That's in part thanks to its healthy network of 3,000 servers spread out across 94 countries. It also makes easy work of accessing all the main streaming services, including BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and even Netflix which ExpressVPN manages to maintain access to even after the streaming giant's crackdown on IP addresses.

When it comes to Smart TVs, ExpressVPN offers a number of routes to take to utilise the unblocking and security perks of a VPN depending on your model. Many Android TVs will be able to run Express' Android client without issue. That means you can simply visit the Google Play Store via your TV, install, and away you go.

For those Smart TVs that don't support the use of VPN natively on the device itself, ExpressVPN gives you two other options. You can utilize its MediaStreamer, which allows you to benefit from better streaming options offered by a VPN - though you won't benefit from the privacy and security benefits this way.

Alternatively, ExpressVPN can also be installed onto your router, with ExpressVPN one of the few providers to offer a sleek Router VPN app where you can configure your connection. This means being able easily use features like its powerful kill switch, built-in speed test, and sift through protocols like its own Lightway protocol, as well as OpenVPN and IKEv2.

Get the #1 VPN for Smart TV risk free

You can probably tell by now that we're big fans of ExpressVPN, but we're also extremely fond of its no-questions-asked 30-day money back guarantee and the special offers it has on show. Sign up for a year now and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE as well as secure cloud storage from Backblaze.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

NordVPN is an excellent choice for Smart TV VPN as one of the best-in-class providers on the market. Boasting some of the best security features, NordVPN also finds it second only to IPVanish as one of the fastest VPN, seeing highs of 760-880Mbps in our recent round of speed tests.

Great news for those looking to stream, NordVPN is able to unblock BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and US Netflix. The latter proves a touch precarious. From week to week we've seen access to Netflix come and go. However, this is something we're noticing across all VPN providers as Netflix attempts to block the use of VPN. While in recent weeks we have been able to access Netflix libraries in Canada and Australia, too, currently we only have success accessing US Netflix. This is all possible thanks to its network of 5,000+ servers based in 59 countries.

Much like ExpressVPN's MediaStreamer, NordVPN's SmartDNS is your first port-of-call for users looking to optimize their Smart TV with the benefits of a VPN. Considering NordVPN is known for its excellent security features including split tunnelling, Double VPN, and CyberSec's malware and ad blocking functionality, you can also opt to install NordVPN onto your router.

With excellent 24/7 support and informative how-to guides to take you through the steps, this shouldn't be too difficult to set-up.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark is a service we love to recommend again and again. Sitting at the top of our cheap VPN guide, even at such an affordable rate, it doesn't compromise on functionality and features. Loaded with a SmartDNS, too, it'll be easy to set-up on your Smart TV in no time, too.

With over 3,200 servers in its arsenal across 60+ countries, we've put it through the wringer and ensured it can unblock BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and US Netflix. In terms of performance, it peaked at 450-475Mbps. While not as high as some on this list, these results are deliver ample power and speed when you need it.

Boasting great security and privacy features, you'll need to install Surfshark on your router to truly benefit from what Surfshark has to offer. This includes its kill switch, 256-bit encryption, a no-logs policy, DNS leak protection, as well as protection against malware, trackers, and blocking those pesky adverts.

Pay less than $2.50 a month when signing up to its 2-year plan and enjoy one of the most affordable VPN providers out there. And if you run into any issues, there's 24/7 support on hand and a reassuring 30-day money-back guarantee, too.

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

ProtonVPN deserves its place on our best Smart TV VPN list thanks to its streaming unblocking prowess and exceptional overall performance. Not only that, you can try its completely free VPN to see if its the one for you - although, be warned, without the ability to stream.

Aside from ExpressVPN, it's currently the only other VPN that functions well as a Netflix VPN. In our last round of tests, ProtonVPN gained us access to Netflix libraries in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. It's also able to bypass geo-restrictions on Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

Again, it's crucial to note that access its streaming unblocking functionality, you'll have to fork out for its Plus plan. But after trying out its free version, we reckon you'll want to upgrade anyway.

While ProtonVPN doesn't offer a SmartDNS feature like the rest of these providers, it has a great Android TV app and you'll be able to install it on your router, too for those with Samsung or LG TVs that aren't able to install apps straight onto their device. Still, we think it's worth it for its unblocking capabilities, and its astonishing speed results, hitting 720-740Mbps.

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

CyberGhost's huge network of over 7,000 servers sets itself apart from the other providers on this list, offering serious breadth across 90 countries - great news if you're looking to access geo-restricted content across Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, and other services. In short, it's a great streaming VPN option, though we have come up against some problems unblocking Netflix as of late.

Not one to shy away from big claims, CyberGhost states it provides the 'speed you need for the smoothest viewing experience', which rings true when you consider its incredibly fast performance of 760-860Mbps. That doesn't put it far behind NordVPN or IPVanish in the stakes to become the speediest VPN on the market. A must for streaming on your Smart TV, this puts it in great stead for the best Smart TV VPN.

Easily set-up through its DNS, you can also connect via your router to access features like its kill switch, DNS and IP leak protection, array of protocols including its excellent WireGuard.

You'd think it can't get much better, but CyberGhost also offers 24/7 customer support and an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Smart TV VPN FAQ

Can I install a VPN on my Smart TV? One VPN does not fit all when it comes to the best Smart TV VPN. Depending on the brand and model of your TV, it may not simply be a case of installing an app onto your TV. For Samsung TV owners, its Tizen operating systemand LG's WebOS, both are unable to support downloading VPN apps straight onto your TV. It's a similar case if you're smart-ifying your TV through certain media streamers where its OS also doesn't support downloading apps straight onto the interface. This goes for the likes of Roku and Apple TV where you'll need the right Apple TV VPN to do the job. For some Smart TVs, then, you'll need to set up the VPN on your router, and connect your TV or media streamer to it. Whichever VPN provider you go for, you'll be able to find comprehensive guides walking you through the process of setting it up. Alternatively, you can benefit from a VPNs geo-spoofing capabilities by using a SmartDNS to gain access to all the content you want to watch on your TV. Of the above list, four out of five offer SmartDNS. From here, go to your "network" settings on your TV or media streamer, hitting "Wi-Fi", and clicking on your connection. From here you'll see an option to "Configure DNS", and change it from "automatic" to "manual". The final step is to connect your VPN from another device, add its IP address, and you're away.

Can I use a VPN on a Samsung TV? You can use a VPN on a Samsung TV, though the process is not as straight forward as installing a VPNs Android client onto your TV thanks to Samsung's Tizen operating system. In order to use a VPN on your Samsung TV, you need to either install a VPN on a router, or choose a VPN that offers SmartDNS as a feature, like ExpressVPN's aptly named MediaStreamer.

Which VPN services work with Smart TVs? Any Smart TV that is able to connect to the internet has the potential to work with a VPN - it simply comes down to what brand and model to figure out exactly how. While Samsung and LG TVs will need to connect to a VPN via SmartDNS or a router-equipped VPN, most other Android TVs can easily install an Android VPN on its interface. The case is the same for media streamers. While a Fire Stick VPN is well equipped to install most VPN via its dedicated App Store, for Roku and Apple TV devices, you'll need to also go down the router or SmartDNS root.