Surfshark has launched a new route optimisation feature called FastTrack that promises VPN connections up to 70% faster.

FastTrack is a smart routing system that builds on Nexus, Surfshark’s multi-routing technology, to route traffic through a network of servers rather than a single VPN tunnel for boosted internet speeds.

Rated as one of the best VPN services on the market by TechRadar reviewers, Surfshark is already topping our VPN speed charts, reaching over 950 Mbps during our last round of testing. The provider is now rolling out FastTrack across three locations (Sydney, Seattle, and Vancouver) on macOS, but confirmed to TechRadar plans for further expansion.

How does Surfshark FastTrack work?

Surfshark FastTrack optimises router traffic thanks to globally distributed probes that perform speed tests, measure latency, and save the results. The probes then determine the most efficient and fastest route for a user located in a specific country who wants to access a specific VPN location.

Speaking to TechRadar, Karolis Kaciulis, lead system engineer at Surfshark, emphasises how the Surfshark Nexus network approach enables the FastTrack system to constantly adjust the path to ensure traffic always travels along the most optimised and stable pathways and deliver better performance to selected locations.

"Latency is the primary decision metric for route selection, and in our ecosystem, it directly correlates with speed improvements," he explains.

According to Kaciulis, security is maintained during the entire real-time pathfinding process. "By dynamically rerouting user connections across various Nexus network hops, it becomes significantly more difficult for any single entity to associate a user's IP address with their online activity," he notes.

FastTrack also offers solutions in case of possible routing errors, thanks to its stable Nexus infrastructure. Indeed, a key feature of Nexus is to be redundant, Kaciulis explains. Because of that, if there are routing or network errors or issues, the controllers inside a server use the administrative Nexus network to get new working paths inside the network to the desired locations.

However, the benefits of Surfshark’s approach run deeper, by actually seeking to provide a better-managed network than the ISPs themselves.

"It's no secret that ISPs for residential networks (which are used by the majority of people) are not as stable and robust as they could be," Kaciulis explains. "Surfshark VPN, on the other hand, operates on a data center network, which provides better interconnectivity, without throttling or limitations."

It's important to mention, however, that users who are already very close physically to the FastTrack location will not experience the benefit – for example, people in Sydney will not see speed gains by connecting to Sydney's FastTrack.

Whether there are any downsides remains to be seen. Could the new feature worsen Surfshark's performance in the long run, such as compromising connections with streaming services? Not according to Kaciulis, who assures us this is an upside-only upgrade which will "increase network performance regardless of the user's activity."

How to use Surfshark FastTrack

Surfshark FastTrack is currently available on the provider's Mac VPN apps across three locations: Seattle, Sydney, and Vancouver.

To take advantage of boosted speeds, all you need to do is head to Surfshark's server list within your macOS app and tap on one of FastTrack's enhanced locations, which are marked with a connection route icon.

That said, the firm confirmed to TechRadar is actively exploring opportunities to expand its network further to meet the evolving needs of its community.