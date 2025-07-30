VPN apps are topping UK app stores right now – here’s why

Free VPNs are among the most downloaded apps in UK app store

A surge in downloads follows the introduction of an age verification law

Users could be putting their privacy at risk with less reputable free VPNs

VPNs are now among the most downloaded apps in UK app stores following the implementation of age verification . As of July 25, 2025, the UK’s new law requires sites hosting content deemed for adults to carry out age verification checks.

Internet users in the UK must prove they’re over 18 using verification methods including facial age estimation – sharing a selfie or video – or uploading a form of ID. The new law also impacts social media platforms including Reddit, X, and Bluesky.

Age verification comes as the government looks to protect minors from harmful content, as per the Online Safety Act. Some of the best VPN apps are now topping the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as users look to bypass age checks.

(Image credit: Future)

Free VPNs dominate Apple's UK App Store

At the time of writing, Proton VPN leads the top free apps on the UK’s Apple App Store. The Swiss VPN provider reported a 1,800% increase in signups in the weekend following the new law’s implementation.

(Image credit: Proton)

NordVPN , VPN - Super Unlimited Proxy, and Free VPN by Free VPN.org also make the top five most downloaded free apps in the UK.

The rise in VPN downloads comes despite Ofcom, the UK’s internet regulator, discouraging the use of VPNs to bypass verification. It told the BBC it would be illegal for platforms to promote VPNs as a means to get around age checks.

At the time of writing, over 420,000 people have signed a petition to repeal the Online Safety Act , with many concerned about the privacy risks that age verification carries.

The importance of choosing a reputable VPN

Ofcom’s assurances that “strong age checks can be done effectively, safely, and in a way that protects [user] privacy” may not be enough to ease concerns amid recent high-profile data breaches .

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network , is a privacy tool that encrypts your internet traffic, allowing you to browse privately. By connecting to a VPN server, you can secure your connection to the verification provider, reducing the risk of issues should they be victims of a data breach.

The trouble with some free VPNs being among those most downloaded by UK app store users is that these apps may log excessive data, identifying users and putting privacy at risk. They may also lack essential security features – such as strong encryption – that help keep user data safe.

Proton VPN Free, from privacy-first company Proton, being the most downloaded free VPN app, suggests that UK internet users are, at least, putting privacy first in their quest for access. It's among the best free VPNs, offering Swiss privacy and top security features for no cost.

UK internet users looking to browse the internet privately also have the option of paid VPN providers, some of which offer free trials. Most have money-back guarantees of at least 30 days, making it possible to try their services risk-free and request a refund if unsatisfied.

Right now, the best paid VPN is NordVPN. It has some of the fastest speeds around, rock-solid security, and a bunch of added features that make your everyday easier. Plus, TechRadar readers can exclusively claim up to $50 in Amazon gift vouchers and 4 months free when they sign up.