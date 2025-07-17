ExpressVPN now offers servers in all 50 US states – here’s why it matters

ExpressVPN has added 38 new server locations in the US

It now offers a total of 62 US server locations

The expansion means greater flexibility and stability for users

ExpressVPN has announced a significant expansion of its US server network, allowing its users to connect to a server in any of the 50 US states.

One of the best VPNs available, ExpressVPN’s latest server expansion means it now has servers in 62 locations in the country.

An official announcement from ExpressVPN cites varying state laws regarding “data collection, content access, and identity checks” as a big reason for the expanded state-wide coverage.

ExpressVPN’s server expansion explained

To have a nationwide presence, ExpressVPN added 38 new server locations across the US, taking its total to 62 locations, up from 24. The popular VPN provider currently has servers in 105 countries in total.

Not many VPNs can claim to have servers in every US state, but ExpressVPN joins Private Internet Access , owned by the same parent company, Kape Technologies, which reached the milestone in 2022.

All of ExpressVPN’s servers are physical, with less than 5% of data moving through its network coming from virtual server locations. Any locations that are served virtually see their traffic, according to ExpressVPN, “routed through nearby physical servers” with IP addresses that match the chosen state.

Regardless of a server’s location, it benefits from ExpressVPN’s RAM-only TrustedServer technology . This sees servers wiped with every reboot, reducing the risk of any data being intercepted by malicious actors.

Why this matters

ExpressVPN’s US server expansion offers performance-related benefits. The fact that users can find an ExpressVPN server in any US state means there’s always one close by. When data doesn’t have to travel as far, a faster and more consistent connection is expected.

VPNs are commonly used to circumvent censorship and geo-blocking. “As state laws continue to influence what you can see and do online, your location plays a bigger role than ever,” wrote the provider in its official statement.

Some US states have recently implemented invasive age verification laws , potentially putting the privacy of internet users within these states at risk. This makes secure VPNs with a plentiful supply of locations to choose from, such as ExpressVPN, all the more important.

“ExpressVPN’s expanded U.S. network gives you more flexibility and choice, helping you maintain a more consistent online experience no matter where you are,” said ExpressVPN.

If you’re not already an ExpressVPN subscriber, you can try out its new US servers at no cost. All you need to do is take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee and, if you don’t want to be charged, cancel before the 30-day term is up.