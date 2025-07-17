ExpressVPN now offers servers in all 50 US states – here’s why it matters

- ExpressVPN has added 38 new server locations in the US
- It now offers a total of 62 US server locations
- The expansion means greater flexibility and stability for users
ExpressVPN has announced a significant expansion of its US server network, allowing its users to connect to a server in any of the 50 US states.
One of the best VPNs available, ExpressVPN’s latest server expansion means it now has servers in 62 locations in the country.
An official announcement from ExpressVPN cites varying state laws regarding “data collection, content access, and identity checks” as a big reason for the expanded state-wide coverage.
ExpressVPN’s server expansion explained
To have a nationwide presence, ExpressVPN added 38 new server locations across the US, taking its total to 62 locations, up from 24. The popular VPN provider currently has servers in 105 countries in total.
Not many VPNs can claim to have servers in every US state, but ExpressVPN joins Private Internet Access, owned by the same parent company, Kape Technologies, which reached the milestone in 2022.
All of ExpressVPN’s servers are physical, with less than 5% of data moving through its network coming from virtual server locations. Any locations that are served virtually see their traffic, according to ExpressVPN, “routed through nearby physical servers” with IP addresses that match the chosen state.
Regardless of a server’s location, it benefits from ExpressVPN’s RAM-only TrustedServer technology. This sees servers wiped with every reboot, reducing the risk of any data being intercepted by malicious actors.
Why this matters
ExpressVPN’s US server expansion offers performance-related benefits. The fact that users can find an ExpressVPN server in any US state means there’s always one close by. When data doesn’t have to travel as far, a faster and more consistent connection is expected.
VPNs are commonly used to circumvent censorship and geo-blocking. “As state laws continue to influence what you can see and do online, your location plays a bigger role than ever,” wrote the provider in its official statement.
Some US states have recently implemented invasive age verification laws, potentially putting the privacy of internet users within these states at risk. This makes secure VPNs with a plentiful supply of locations to choose from, such as ExpressVPN, all the more important.
“ExpressVPN’s expanded U.S. network gives you more flexibility and choice, helping you maintain a more consistent online experience no matter where you are,” said ExpressVPN.
If you’re not already an ExpressVPN subscriber, you can try out its new US servers at no cost. All you need to do is take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee and, if you don’t want to be charged, cancel before the 30-day term is up.
You might also like
Mark is a Tech Security Writer for TechRadar and has been published on Comparitech and IGN. He graduated with a degree in English and Journalism from the University of Lincoln and spent several years teaching English as a foreign language in Spain. The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal sparked Mark’s interest in online privacy, leading him to write hundreds of articles on VPNs, antivirus software, password managers, and other cybersecurity topics. He recently completed the Google Cybersecurity Certificate, and when he's not studying for the CompTIA Security+ exam, Mark can be found agonizing over his fantasy football team selections, watching the Detroit Lions, and battling bugs and bots in Helldivers 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.