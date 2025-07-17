A new Garmin update addresses ghost touch issues

Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 watches have been affected

Users are still reporting bugs in the software

If you own a Garmin Forerunner 570 or Forerunner 970, keep your eyes open for software version 6.18: the patch is rolling out now and addresses problems with ghost touches on the recently launched wearables (where a press is registered on screen even though it's not been touched).

The update was spotted by Notebookcheck, and you can see the official listings for the update here and here. The change log says the update "reduces the occurrence" of ghost touches rather than eradicating them – so it seems the issue might not be fully fixed.

Your watch should get the update automatically, but you can run a manual check too, as long as your device is online: from the main menu, choose System > Software Update > Check For Updates to see if it's available.

It's not clear just how many of the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 watches have been affected by this. We didn't report any problems in our Garmin Forerunner 570 review, describing it as "a marvel of a running watch".

It's a bug's life

The Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 launched in May (Image credit: Garmin)

However, while the ghost touch issue may be getting closer to being resolved, it seems the 6.18 software update has introduced several new bugs that users of the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 are now trying to bring to Garmin's attention.

It seems that some users are having issues with their watch freezing right after the PIN code is entered to unlock it. Another user says that scrolling isn't working properly when trying to reach the Glances screen.

There's also a Garmin support thread on altimeter issues with the Forerunner 970: the thread was only started a couple of days ago, but it's not immediately clear if these problems are related to the 6.18 update that's just been rolled out.

The best course of action if you own one of these smartwatches is to keep them updated to the latest software version, and if you do experience bugs, check the Garmin support forums – where it should also be said there are plenty of users not having issues with their devices or the new update.