Google Pixel Watch 4 specs have reportedly leaked

According to Android Headlines, Watch 4 will sport a larger capacity battery

Other improvements include a brighter screen, but the watch will wield the same Snapdragon chipset as last year

The Google Pixel Watch 4 specifications seem to have leaked, giving us an advance preview of what's sure to be one of the best Android smartwatches of the year.

As reported by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel Watch 4 will again arrive in two sizes: a 41mm and 45mm. It's said to be getting a revamp in several areas, including a brighter screen with up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and a new co-processor to handle the workload of on-device AI.

Crucially, it will apparently be getting a larger capacity battery, with the 41mm said to be able to reach 48 hours in battery saver mode and the 45mm reaching 72 hours.

Battery saver mode on Pixel Watch disables the always-on display, can delay notifications and dims brightness. We're not sure yet how it would interact with Gemini, but it's likely the power-hungry AI features would be affected too.

Wear OS 6, the operating system the Google Pixel Watch 4 will be running, is said to be battery-efficient despite the colorful Materia 3 Expressive redesign and AI functionalities, with Google stating watches running the OS get 10% more battery life. That's really encouraging, although if battery saver mode prevents users accessing Gemini features, the larger capacity battery will only serve to keep the Pixel Watch 4 at the same 24 hours between charges as its predecessor.

Analysis: I've been begging for longer battery life on smartwatches for years

I've been saying it for years: health-focused watches that are designed to be worn for battery-sapping GPS workouts and sleep tracking need longer battery lives in order to be useful. There are a lot of people who hate charging their watches every day, so seeing Google equip its latest Pixel Watches with larger-capacity batteries is very encouraging.

However, there's not much point in buying an AI-equipped watch if you don't use the AI features. If battery saver mode impacts Gemini on Google watch, it's likely that we'll be stuck with the same old 24 hours or so, as we'll mostly leave battery saver off in order to make the most of Wear OS 6's advanced suite of AI-powered tools.

Whether you're asking Gemini to summarize your notifications, add something to your workout plan or text your significant other to ask for items to add to your grocery list, this is going to be the Pixel Watch 4's key selling point. I'd just love it if I could wear my Pixel Watch for 48 hours straight while using all its features, like I can the best Garmin watches.