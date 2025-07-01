A detailed specs leak suggests the Pixel 10 Pro series could have bigger batteries

They might also have a new chipset and slightly faster charging

But the other core specs could remain largely unchanged

Going by the latest leak, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could be two of the more disappointing smartphone launches of the year, as it sounds like not much might be changing.

According to Android Headlines, the main upgrade might simply be to their batteries, with the Pixel 10 Pro said to have a 4,870mAh one (up from 4,700mAh in the Pixel 9 Pro), and the Pixel 10 Pro XL apparently set to have a 5,200mAh one (up from 5,060mAh in the Pixel 9 Pro XL).

To go along with that, both phones will apparently have marginally higher wired charging power, at 29W in the case of the Pixel 10 Pro and 39W in the case of the Pixel 10 Pro XL – but that’s only a 2W increase over last year in both cases. Wireless charging could deliver up to 3W more power, reaching 15W.

Beyond that, the specs mentioned in this leak are largely identical to those of the current models. That includes the screens, which will apparently be 6.3-inch in the case of the Pixel 10 Pro and 6.8 inches for the Pro XL, with both having 1-120Hz refresh rates, both having a 3,000-nit peak brightness, and both using Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The cameras will also apparently be largely unchanged, with both phones said to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto, with 5x optical zoom. There’s also once again said to be a 42MP front-facing camera.

However, both the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras might be able to take macro photos this year, while the current models can only use the ultra-wide for macro shots.

More power and a higher price

The Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost more than the 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

These phones should at least get a power upgrade too, with this leak echoing others in saying they’ll have a new Tensor G5 chipset, as expected, but adding that they’ll once again have 16GB of RAM.

Finally, there’s a mention of storage, with the Google Pixel 10 Pro said to have the same configurations as its predecessor – namely 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. There’s a slight change mentioned for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, as this phone will apparently lack a 128GB option, but the site speculates that this will just be used as a way for Google to justify a price increase, so it’s not necessarily a good change.

We’ve previously heard that the Pixel 10 Pro XL might cost more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, so this fits with that, but many of the other details in this leak are new, so we’d take these specs with a pinch of salt.

We should find out exactly what the Pixel 10 Pro series has to offer in under two months, with August 20 being tipped as the announcement date. Hopefully by then we’ll have heard some more exciting leaks, because based on the above, the Pixel 10 Pro line might not be worth upgrading to.