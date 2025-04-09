Prices have leaked for the Google Pixel 10 series – as well as several generations of the Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro could cost the same as their predecessors

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL might cost more

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to cost less, with future models reducing in price even further

It’s not unusual for prices of an upcoming phone to leak, but what is unusual is to hear about prices for devices that are several years away, and that’s exactly what’s happened today, with a massive Pixel series pricing leak. This leak also includes the Google Pixel 10 line though, so let’s start with that.

According to Android Headlines citing “a source familiar with Google’s plans”, the Google Pixel 10 itself will have an unchanged price, at least in the US, making it $799 again. If that holds true elsewhere it will be £799 / AU$1,349.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro will also apparently retain its predecessor’s price, meaning a starting price of $999 (and likely £999 / AU$1,699). You will however apparently have to pay more for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with that said to be roughly $100 more than the $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849 Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The best news relates to the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which could actually be cheaper than its predecessor. Apparently, this will start at around $1,600, down from the $1,799 Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That might mean a price elsewhere of roughly £1,600 / AU$2,450.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

2026 and beyond

And here’s where we get to the more future-looking news, as the same source claims that the Pro Fold model will drop again in price in 2027, bringing it to around $1,500 (possibly around £1,500 / AU$2,300). There’s no word of a price change next year, so presumably that will stay at $1,600, and in 2028 it will apparently remain at $1,500.

The source also claims that Google will keep offering its current selection of handsets – a standard phone, a Pro model, a Pro XL, and a Pro Fold, as well as the A-series – through to at least the Pixel 13 series in 2028.

And speaking of the A-series, this will apparently remain at $499 (likely £499 / AU$849) through at least the Pixel 12a in 2028.

All that said, we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt. Any leaks that look this far ahead could easily be wrong, as even if this is Google’s plan currently, that could change.

The claim that Google will gradually reduce the price of the Pro Fold line is especially surprising, since we haven’t seen that with other foldables so far, and with tariffs and inflation, that could be hard to achieve. But then this might be exactly what’s needed to make foldable phones mainstream.

We should find out whether the first of these claims are accurate in August, as that’s probably when the Pixel 10 series will launch.