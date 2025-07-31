The Google Pixel 9 is about to be replaced

The Pixel 10 could cost the same as the Pixel 9, according to a new leak

Preorders are tipped to open up right away

These new devices will be unveiled on August 20

We're seeing plenty of leaks and rumors in the run up to the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 10 series, which is happening on Wednesday, August 20. The latest leaks to reach us cover pricing and on-sale availability, and it's good news in both cases.

First up, Android Headlines has apparently got hold of some inside information on pricing. From these figures, the starting prices will apparently be $799 (Pixel 10), $999 (Pixel 10 Pro), $1,199 (Pixel 10 Pro XL), and $1,799 (Pixel 10 Pro Fold).

Those are the same as we saw for the Google Pixel 9 phones, except for the Pixel 10 Pro XL – but it seems that the cheapest version of that phone will have 256GB of storage this year, rather than 128GB, which means it does match the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In other regions, that would mean the Pixel 10 will likely cost £799 / AU$1,349, while the Pixel 10 Pro should set you back £999 / AU$1,699. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, meanwhile, should again cost £1,799 / AU $2,699.

We heard a couple of weeks ago that Pixel pricing would stay the same, but we only had prices in euros. An earlier leak from April suggested certain models might cost more or less, but this latest information points to price freezes across the board.

When can you buy one?

Google has already shown off the Google Pixel 10 Pro (Image credit: Google)

With a Made by Google event in the calendar for August, Google itself has already given us a glimpse of one of the phones we can expect to see – but it hasn't revealed when these handsets are actually going to be available to buy.

According to a source speaking to GSMArena, the Pixel 10 phones will be available to preorder the same day, August 20. There might be some variation between the different models though, which was the case last year.

Other recent rumors have suggested the Pixel 10 series is going to be the first set of Android phones to introduce MagSafe-style wireless charging, while we've also seen multiple unofficial renders hinting at the designs of these devices.

It's not just the Pixel 10 phones we're expecting to see at the August 20 event either. It looks very likely that we'll also be getting the Google Pixel Watch 4 and the Google Pixel Buds 2a – and we will of course be covering the event live.