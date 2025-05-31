We just got a big hint that the Google Pixel 10 could be launching earlier than expected

A new Pixel superfan event has been spotted

It could offer a sneak preview of the Pixel 10

That would point to a launch before August

We know that Android 16 is going to be launching significantly earlier in the year than Android 15 did, and now the signs are that the Google Pixel 10 could break cover earlier this year than the Pixel 9 did in 2024.

According to Android Police, Pixel superfans in the UK – so Pixel owners who've signed up for access to a community of people who really, really like Pixels – have been invited to an exclusive Pixel 10 preview event on June 27.

Yes, that's June 27, 2025 – a mere 27 days from today (May 31). Now the Pixel 10 isn't mentioned by name on the invitation, but it does refer to "pre-release Pixel devices", which most probably means the upcoming flagship phone.

We're speculating a bit here, but the Google Pixel 9 launched on August 13, 2024. If Google is going to demo the Pixel 10 to superfans near the end of June, then we might be looking at a launch for the device sometime in July.

Speeding up

The Pixel 9 Pro is due a successor soon (Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

An earlier Pixel 10 launch would fit with a recent Google trend too: the Google Pixel 8 was unveiled on October 12, 2023, so these launches are getting earlier and earlier with each passing year – perhaps to get way ahead of the traditional September iPhone launch.

And Android is launching early this year, too: Android 16 is expected to leave beta sometime in June, whereas Android 15 wasn't officially finished until September 2024. Google is speeding up its hardware and software development, it seems.

Thanks to the Android 16 beta program and Google I/O 2025, we already know a lot about what the software upgrade is bringing with it, of course. One of the most significant updates is a visual overhaul called Material 3 Expressive.

We don't know quite as much about the Pixel 10, though a few leaks and rumors have emerged in recent months. It is apparently going to bring with it a pretty underwhelming camera upgrade, and improved display technology.