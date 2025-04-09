Google Pixel 10 rumors – 5 things we think we know and 3 we don't

The Google Pixel 10 could give the Samsung Galaxy S25 a run for its money, with Google’s late-2025 flagship likely to offer high-end specs paired with cutting-edge AI features.

While the Pixel 10 and its siblings – likely including the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – probably won’t be launching for months yet, we have a good idea of what to expect from them.

That said, there are still some things that we’re in the dark about, so below, you’ll find the five main things we think we know (based on claimed leaks and rumors), followed by three big things we’re yet to learn.

What we think we know

Below we’ve listed five things we think we know about the Google Pixel 10 series, including details of the key specs, the prices, and the design.

1. The prices

The Pixel 10 Pro could have the same price as the Pixel 9 Pro (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

According to a detailed Pixel 10 price leak, the Google Pixel 10 itself will cost the same as its predecessor, meaning $799 / £799 / AU$1,349. Technically they only mentioned the US price, but if the US price remains the same there’s a good chance prices in other regions will too.

The same source claims the Pixel 10 Pro will also keep the same price as its predecessor, meaning $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL will apparently cost $100 more than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which starts at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849. So, expect to pay around $1,200 / £1,200 / AU$2,000.

Finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will apparently cost less than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at roughly $1,600, which would likely translate elsewhere to around £1,600 / AU$2,450.

2. The camera specs

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Multiple leaks have suggested that the base Pixel 10 could gain a third lens, with a telephoto snapper joining its main and ultra-wide cameras.

However, one detailed Pixel 10 camera leak suggests this won’t be a complete upgrade, as the other lenses may be worse than before. Apparently, the Pixel 10 will have the same 48-megapixel main and 13MP ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a, along with this new 10.8MP telephoto camera, likely offering 5x optical zoom.

The Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL meanwhile will apparently have exactly the same cameras as their predecessors, meaning 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x telephoto cameras.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, that will apparently have a new 50MP main sensor (up from 48MP on its predecessor), but the other cameras are said to be returning, meaning a 10.5MP ultra-wide, a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and two 10MP selfie cameras.

As well as some changes to the camera hardware though, every Pixel 10 model is likely to benefit from software upgrades, particularly when it comes to AI. One leak has highlighted a few new AI tools like AI video editing and the ability to simply speak to the AI and tell it what changes you want in an image.

3. The chipset

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

We fully expect the Pixel 10 series to use a Tensor G5 chipset, following on from the Tensor G4 used by the Google Pixel 9 line, and we’ve heard a bit about this.

A detailed report from Android Authority suggests that the Tensor G5 will offer improved performance and efficiency, but that it won’t be a drastic step up from the Tensor G4, which means this chipset probably won’t be challenging the Snapdragon 8 Elite (used by lots of Android rivals) for raw power.

4. The design

Image 1 of 3 A render that supposedly shows the Google Pixel 10 (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks) A render supposedly showing the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks) A leaked render of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

We haven’t yet seen the Google Pixel 10 Pro but we have seen leaked renders of the standard Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and they look a whole lot like their predecessors.

The main difference is simply the presence of a third rear lens on the Pixel 10. Otherwise it’s a familiar design, with both phones sporting a flat back, flat sides, curvy corners, a pill-shaped camera bar, and a punch-hole selfie camera.

Screen sizes are said to be identical to last year (meaning a 6.3-inch screen for the Pixel 10 and a 6.8-inch one for the Pro XL), and dimensions are apparently near identical, with the Pixel 10 reportedly being 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is said to be 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. That makes the standard phone 0.1mm thicker than its predecessor and the Pro XL 0.1mm longer, but otherwise the same.

We’d assume then that the Pixel 10 Pro also looks near identical to its predecessor, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold likely does as well, with separately leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders showing a very familiar design.

5. The launch window

The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

If we had to guess we’d have said the Google Pixel 10 series would land in August, as that’s when the Pixel 9 line launched last year, and indeed a rumor has said exactly that, with four Pixel 10 models reportedly set for an August launch – namely the Pixel 10 itself, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

What we’re yet to learn

While we’ve heard a lot about the Google Pixel 10 series there are still some things we’re not at all sure about, with three of the main ones being listed below.

1. The battery capacity

The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

So far there has been no news on the battery capacity of any of the Pixel 10 models, so we’re really not sure what to expect here.

For reference, the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro both have a 4,700mAh battery, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060mAh one, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 4,650mAh one. So, it’s possible some or all of their successors will have the same battery capacities, but for now we’re not at all sure.

2. The RAM amounts

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

With the exception of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – which will apparently once again have 16GB of RAM – we haven’t heard how much RAM these phones will have.

We can guess that it might be the same across the board, which would mean 12GB for the Pixel 10 and 16GB for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. But then again, we could see the Pixel 10 being boosted to 16GB, since RAM is so important for AI – and that’s something Google pushes hard on the Pixel line.

3. The colors

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

We also haven’t heard what colors the Pixel 10 series will come in, so that’s anyone’s guess really for now.

Leaked renders have shown a white shade for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (a shade which Google has previously called Porcelain), a pink shade for the Pixel 10 (which previously has gone by Rose Quartz in Google parlance), and a dark green shade (which we’ve seen before under the name Hazel) for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

So perhaps we’ll see those options, but it’s unclear whether the sources of those renders actually expect those colors or were just choosing to render the phones in existing Pixel shades. Either way, that still leaves a lot of shades that we haven’t heard about.

