The Google Pixel 10 series could launch a week later than the Pixel 9

Plus, leaked photos give us a look at the possible design of the Pixel 10 Pro

And the Pixel 10's ringtone has also leaked

Google announced the Pixel 9 series on August 13 last year, and if anything we’d have predicted the Google Pixel 10 line could land earlier this year. After all, some Pixel superfans are possibly getting to preview the devices as early as June 27, but a new leak suggests the Pixel 10 line will actually land later this year than the Pixel 9 series did last year.

This is according to sources speaking to Android Headlines, who claim the Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20 – so that’s one week later than last year’s launch.

Pre-orders will likely start the same day, and the Pixel 10 series – which is expected to include the Pixel 10 itself, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold – will apparently ship just over a week later, on August 28.

We would however take this with a pinch of salt, because along with this being a long time after the June 27 event where the devices might get previewed, this would also probably be long after the launch of Android 16.

Typically, Google launches new versions of Android towards the end of the year, but this year it’s shifting its schedule forwards, so it would make some amount of sense to similarly shift its smartphone release dates forward so it has new devices to show the new software off on.

Of course, Google also needs time to actually develop and produce new Pixel models, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the company stuck to an August release for that reason.

Image 1 of 2 A leaked photo of a Pixel 10 Pro prototype (Image credit: Mystic Leaks) A leaked photo of a Pixel 10 Pro prototype (Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

In any case, this isn’t the only new Pixel 10 leak, as photos of what appears to be a Pixel 10 Pro prototype have been shared by someone calling themselves Mystic Leaks (via Android Authority).

The images – some of which you can see above – show a phone that looks a lot like the Pixel 9 Pro, but with a thinner metal border around the camera bar, and the SIM card tray repositioned to the top edge.

The photos also show the phone running an app that displays some specs, including the expected Tensor G5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

While we'd take this leak with a pinch of salt, it certainly looks convincing, and matches up with leaked Pixel 10 renders.

An adventure in sound

Finally, what’s purportedly the Google Pixel 10 ringtone has also been shared, along with some system sounds.

You can hear them in the YouTube video from theVakhovske above (via Android Headlines). The ringtone is apparently called ‘The Next Adventure’, which would make for a similar naming scheme to the Pixel 9’s ‘Your New Adventure’ ringtone.

Based on past form though it’s likely that these sounds will make their way to older Pixel devices too, so you probably won’t have to buy a Pixel 10 model to get them.