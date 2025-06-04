A flood of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaks have arrived – including a potential launch date

A new leak points towards a Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launch date

We also have details on colors and spec options

Pricing might be the same as last year in most parts of the world

We've already heard plenty of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors in recent months, but a flurry of new leaks just appeared, covering release dates, colors, storage options, and pricing.

First up, reliable tipster Ice Universe (via Android Authority) says the foldables will launch at the same time as last year – which would be July 10. However, as the Android Authority report points out, there is some debate among leakers about whether that's accurate.

All the signs are certainly pointing towards July, to match the 2024 schedule for Samsung's flagship foldable phones, but we'll have to wait and see whether this July 10 prediction is correct. Time zone calculations need to be considered too, because Samsung's home of South Korea is some 13 hours ahead of the US east coast.

Whenever the foldables show up, in most countries they should match last year's models in terms of pricing, according to tipster PandaFlash (via 9to5Google). Last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 started at $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 started at $1,099.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,799.

Colors and specs

Galaxy Z Fold7: 12+256GB 12+512GB 16+1TB Silver ShadowBlue ShadowJetblackCoralredJune 3, 2025

Next, there are a bunch of leaks from WinFuture and tipster Arsène Lupin about the colors and spec options on these handsets. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be coming in black, blue, coral red, and silver colors, with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage on board.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the colors here are expected to be black, blue, and coral red. As for specs, we're looking at 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. However, there are some discrepancies between the two sources, so as usual we'll have to wait for full confirmation from Samsung.

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE also gets a mention. In this case you get 8GB of RAM plus 128GB or 256GB of storage, and the predicted colors are black or white. This phone may well show up at the same time as the other foldables.

It looks likely to be a busy Samsung Unpacked event in July, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and perhaps a Samsung tri-fold also set to make an appearance. As always, we'll bring you all the official news as it's announced.