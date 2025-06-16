The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be the next two major smartphone launches (all signs point to a July announcement), and at this point, we have a good idea of what to expect from both new devices.

Leaks and rumors have detailed many of their possible specs and upgrades, and now, leaker @PandaFlashPro has even gone so far as to detail the specific features Samsung will supposedly highlight at the phones' July launch.

So, below, you’ll find the five things Samsung might focus on during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked showcase – from camera tech to screen sizes.

1. Gemini Live

Gemini Live on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Google)

While Gemini and Gemini Live are Google features rather than Samsung ones, the latter company will apparently talk a lot about these tools during the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Gemini is Google’s AI chatbot, and Gemini Live is a feature that lets you engage in spoken conversations with said chatbot. You can also show Gemini what your camera can see, or other images or files, and ask it questions about them.

None of this is new, but perhaps we’ll see new Gemini features baked into the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7, or perhaps Samsung will simply highlight how well Gemini Live works with a foldable form factor.

According to this leak, Samsung will also highlight other existing AI features like Generative Edits for photos and Now Brief (a tool that delivers personalized briefings throughout the day).

2. A new camera with a new visual engine

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Samsung will also apparently highlight the camera capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in particular, including its widely rumored new 200MP primary snapper, which will reportedly replace the 50MP one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As well as new camera hardware, the company will apparently highlight new software, too, in the form of an improved version of its ProVisual Engine, which runs behind the scenes to optimize photo quality.

3. A thin and durable design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Samsung will supposedly highlight the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s thin and durable design at Galaxy Unpacked, including the “all-new” ultra-thin glass on its screen. The aforementioned leaker doesn't say exactly how this glass will be improved over the Z Fold 6’s, but presumably it will either be thinner or more durable, or both.

And we’ve previously heard from various sources that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be much slimmer than its predecessor, with one source suggesting the Z Fold 7 will be just 3.9mm thick when unfolded and 8.9mm thick when folded. That’s down from 5.6mm and 12.1mm on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As for durability, we’ve previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have improved water and dust resistance, and that it could have a tough titanium backplate.

In fact, Samsung itself has even said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be slimmer and more durable than the Z Fold 6.

It’s worth noting that some leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could also be more durable than the previous model, but seemingly, Samsung won’t focus on that if this latest claim is accurate.

4. Improved photo quality

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Samsung reportedly won’t focus as much on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which makes sense, since leaks suggest this device won’t be getting as many upgrades as the Z Fold 7. But according to this latest rumor, one thing Samsung will highlight is the phone’s improved photo quality.

They don’t specify here what the cause of that improved photo quality will be, but this is likely a reference to a new version of Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, which is reportedly coming to both upcoming foldables and works behind the scenes to improve images using AI.

From what we’ve heard so far, though, the actual camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be unchanged from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, so there might not be too much for the company to talk about here.

5. A better cover screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 feature that Samsung will apparently focus on is its cover screen. The source here doesn’t detail what this specific display upgrade might be, but we’ve previously heard that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may have a larger cover screen of around 4 inches (up from 3.4 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6), so it’s likely to be the size that’s the focus.

That increase should make the Galaxy Z Flip 7's display a lot more usable, and according to previous reports, the main display might also be larger this year, at around 6.85 inches (up from 6.7), but that’s not mentioned here.