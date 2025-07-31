One of the best Verizon freebies from the past few years is back again this week, with the carrier giving away a free NFL Sunday Ticket worth up to $480 with select phones and internet plans.

Eligible for both new and existing customers, this redeemable freebie will get you completely unlimited streaming access for the upcoming 2025 season via YouTube. That's up to four games on one screen, unlimited mobile streaming, and options for key plays and highlights.

There are a few days to get a free ticket, too. If you're a new customer, you'll be eligible if you buy a select 5G phone alongside the carrier's myPlan mobile plans or if you sign up for one of the carrier's higher-end internet plans.

For existing customers, you'll be eligible if you're upgrading to a higher-end internet plan or if you have an eligible phone upgrade. Note, however, even if you're not looking to upgrade, you can still get a $200 discount on a ticket - an exceptional bonus gift.

To redeem your free ticket, all you need to do is sign in to your Verizon account and navigate to the landing page that's specifically for the NFL Sunday Ticket. You've got 60 days to redeem your free ticket, and you'll also need a Google (YouTube) account to redeem it on. No other subscriptions are needed, so it should be pretty easy to get everything sorted before the NFL season officially starts this September.