Verizon's latest home internet deal gets you $400 off Samsung tech, a free speaker, or a free Nintendo Switch

Verizon has just rolled out a fresh set of 5G home internet deals this week, with some of the most enticing offers we’ve seen in a while from the carrier.

The headline promotion for new customers right now is one that was featured in the Hot Deal Days sale this Memorial Day - an impressive $400 Best Buy coupon when customers spend $800 or more on select Samsung products. Thankfully, even though Memorial Day has passed, this excellent deal has stuck around, giving us a chance to score some impressive discounts on a range of TVs, laptops, appliances, and other Samsung tech.

For those less interested in store coupons and more into instant rewards, Verizon is also offering an alternative. Customers who sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan can instead claim a JBL PartyBox speaker today, valued at $279. This speaker, while on the large side for a portable model, delivers 100 watts of power, six hours of battery life, and even comes with its own microphone for backyard karaoke sessions.

In addition to the above deals, Verizon is also throwing in a free Nintendo Switch console to new users who sign up for a plan. While this isn't the latest second-gen model, even those on the standard 5G Home internet plan can get this console. That means even if you're looking to save some cash on your plan, you'll still walk away with an excellent freebie this week.

This week's best Verizon home internet deals

