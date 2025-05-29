Verizon's latest home internet deal gets you $400 off Samsung tech, a free speaker, or a free Nintendo Switch
A choice of two excellent freebies - plus a Nintendo Switch
Verizon has just rolled out a fresh set of 5G home internet deals this week, with some of the most enticing offers we’ve seen in a while from the carrier.
The headline promotion for new customers right now is one that was featured in the Hot Deal Days sale this Memorial Day - an impressive $400 Best Buy coupon when customers spend $800 or more on select Samsung products. Thankfully, even though Memorial Day has passed, this excellent deal has stuck around, giving us a chance to score some impressive discounts on a range of TVs, laptops, appliances, and other Samsung tech.
For those less interested in store coupons and more into instant rewards, Verizon is also offering an alternative. Customers who sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan can instead claim a JBL PartyBox speaker today, valued at $279. This speaker, while on the large side for a portable model, delivers 100 watts of power, six hours of battery life, and even comes with its own microphone for backyard karaoke sessions.
In addition to the above deals, Verizon is also throwing in a free Nintendo Switch console to new users who sign up for a plan. While this isn't the latest second-gen model, even those on the standard 5G Home internet plan can get this console. That means even if you're looking to save some cash on your plan, you'll still walk away with an excellent freebie this week.
This week's best Verizon home internet deals
Verizon 5G home internet: get $400 off Samsung products with select home internet plans
Verizon's headline 'Hot Deals Day' promo on its home internet plans is still available today, with a massive $400 coupon that's redeemable at Best Buy when you spend $800 or more on select Samsung products. Note, the promo details don't specify what Samsung products are eligible, but it does refer to TVs, appliances, laptops, and speakers, so there should be plenty of options for cheap tech!
Verizon home internet: free JBL PartyBox speaker with home internet plans
If the above deal doesn't appeal, then Verizon is alternatively offering a JBL PartyBox speaker with a new line on the Home Internet Plus plan. At $279, this speaker isn't a small freebie by any means and manages to pack in an impressive 100 watts of power and impressive six hours of playtime. And, yes, it does come with its microphone for outdoor karaoke sessions, too.
Verizon home internet: free Nintendo Switch with home internet plans
And finally, in addition to either of the two above deals, new 5G Home internet users at Verizon can also bag themselves a free Nintendo Switch games console. Impressively, this freebie is being given away for free on the standard 5G Home package, so even those looking for a cheaper plan will be able to get a freebie this week.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
