FiiO's new active speakers could be the perfect pair for my home studio –here's why

FiiO launches new desktop speakers that are ideal for home studios

The SP5s have independent amplification and 120W per speaker

They'll be available to buy from August 2025 for $749 / £709

FiiO's latest desktop speakers aren't just for audiophiles: they're for music makers and other audio pros, too. That's because they come with some important features that ordinary home speakers lack.

The new SP5 active speakers are high-spec, high-powered bookshelf or desktop speakers, and if you work with audio the most important bits are on the back.

That's where the three-band EQ shelf switches are located, enabling you to cut certain frequencies to ensure the sound you get isn't colored by the environment your speakers are in.

For example, if you need to position your speakers near a wall or other highly reflective surface, you can drop the low and/or ultra-low frequencies so you're not working with an unrealistic idea of how much bass your listeners will get.

This is an ongoing issue for me – I don’t have room to spread out, so all my recording and mixing happens in a cramped corner where my speakers have to be much closer to a wall and a partition than I’d like.

Cutting out some of the low-end would improve the accuracy of what I hear, and might make me more popular with the neighbors, too.

FiiO SP5 active speakers: key features and pricing

(Image credit: FiiO)

The SP5 speakers have aux, RCA, XLR and USB-C inputs for analog and digital sources, and there's independent volume memory to retain custom level settings for each input.

Each speaker has its own dedicated 120W power supply to ensure consistent power delivery, reduce cross-channel interference and deliver what FiiO says is "a level of sonic stability typically reserved for component systems."

The four-channel amp puts out 60W into the 5.25-inch Rohacell woofer, which is made from the same material as the cones in some high-end speakers, and is designed to deliver tight, responsive bass and ultra-low distortion. And the rear cavity-enhanced tweeter gets 20W for smooth highs.

In addition to the previously mentioned three-band bass and treble adjustment for tuning the speakers to their environment, the companion iOS and Android app offers 10-band parametric EQ.

There's also Bluetooth including LDAC and aptX Adaptive, which means you can use these speakers for casual listening and for checking out how your songs will sound when they're streaming.

The new SP5 speakers will go on sale in August 2025 with a price of $749 / £709. That's converts to around €820 / AU$1,459.