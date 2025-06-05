The best small wireless stereo speakers just got upgraded with better sound in the same great-looking wood design

Ruark MR1 Mk3 launch today for $579 / £399 / AU$899

Ruark's five-star speakers get even better Bluetooth and amplification

Built-in MM phono stage, hi-res USB audio and aptX HD streaming

The Ruark MR1 MkII were the best small Bluetooth speakers you could buy when they launched, and they still sound great today. But nearly eight years on it's time for a refresh – and Ruark has wisely decided to keep the same attractive design while extensively upgrading what's inside.

The Ruark MR1 Mk3 look very similar to their predecessors from both 2017 and 2013. But this time around there's better Bluetooth, enhanced USB audio, improved amplification and larger drivers too.

The MR1's inputs now include USB audio for hi-res audio playback. (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark MR1 Mk3 speakers: key features and pricing

While the cabinets look pretty much identical other than the new Slate Gray fabric grilles, they've been subtly redesigned inside to make room for the new, 85mm long throw NS+ bass/mid drivers. Tweeters are 20mm silk domes.

Ruark has also adapted the Class D amplification from its R410 model to deliver more power and better control, and the crossovers have been optimized and the bass reflex tuned to deliver what Ruark describes as "deeper, more controlled bass, a lucid midrange, and exceptional detail".

The new Bluetooth module brings aptX HD and low-latency audio, and the new USB audio input delivers high-resolution audio. There's also a dedicated input for the best turntables, with a moving magnet phono stage and adjustable gain.

In-room frequency range is 50Hz to 22kHz, which is impressive for such small speakers, and there's a subwoofer output if you need extra oomph.

The new Ruark MR1 Mk3 speakers are available from today, 5th June, in a choice of Rich Walnut or Charcoal Lacquer. With pricing of $579 / £399 / AU$899, they look like better value in the UK than the US – but if they sound as good as the last model, they'll be a good buy in either case.

We'll review these as soon as we can, to see if they deserve a spot on our list of the best stereo speakers.