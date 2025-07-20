More folding iPhone details have leaked

We have more hints about pricing and battery capacity

The phone could launch next year

We're getting closer and closer to the foldable iPhone being a real rather than a rumored device, and new leaks suggest that the handset is going to set two records for Apple's smartphone series to date.

These leaks come from tipster Dingzhuo Digital and Mydrivers (via Wccftech). Bear in mind that we are relying on Google Translate here – and that nothing is certain until Apple makes the device official (which will probably be next year).

First up, the folding iPhone is apparently going to have the largest battery of any iPhone to date, with this leak putting the capacity at 5,000-5,500 mAh. For comparison, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max that launched last September packs in a 4,685 mAh battery.

We'll have to see how that works out in terms of actual battery life between charges. The foldable iPhone will of course have two screens that need powering, and a larger screen to light up when unopened (which could be 7.74 inches, corner to corner).

Paying the price

The latest Samsung foldable: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The second part of this leak is the pricing of this device, and it's no surprise that the foldable iPhone is set to be the most expensive iPhone in history – far exceeding the starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is set at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,149.

This leak puts the price at more than 15,000 yuan in China. That works out as $2,090 / £1,560 / AU$3,205 with a rough currency conversion at today's rates, but those are unlikely to be the final figures Apple settles on internationally.

Previous rumors have put the price of the folding iPhone somewhere between $1,800 and $2,500, depending on which tipsters and analysts you want to believe. Whatever the final figure ends up being, you're certainly going to have to pay a lot for this phone.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before we get the folding iPhone though, we're going to get the iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17 Air in place of the iPhone 16 Plus. If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we should see those handsets in September.