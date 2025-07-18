Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 could match the foldable iPhone in this one key way, setting the scene for an epic showdown next year
Foldable rivals go head-to-head
- Apple is said to be using new tech to nix the crease in its foldable iPhone
- Now, Samsung wants to use the same feature for its own devices
- This sets the stage for a major foldable head-to-head in 2026
We’ve long heard rumors that Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone will come with a “crease-free” display, something that none of the best foldable phones have yet managed. Not to be outdone, it now looks like Samsung will be going for the same result in the future Galaxy Z Fold 8 device, potentially increasing competition among the two smartphone giants.
This information comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid reputation for his past leaks. In a post on X, Kuo claimed that Samsung will adopt a key technology that Apple will be using to eliminate the visible crease in its foldable iPhone.
Specifically, Kuo believes that Apple is going to use laser-drilled metal display plates in its foldable phone. Earlier this week, Kuo wrote that this feature will help to “distribute and control bending stress” – if left unaddressed, this stress can lead to “material fatigue and permanent deformation,” causing creases in the phone’s screen.
Now, it looks like Samsung wants in on the act, with Kuo reporting that the company will also use these laser-drilled metal plates in its next foldable phone. The current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, in contrast, does not use these plates, and that results in the kind of visible seam that both Apple and Samsung now want to avoid.
Foldable face-off
Apple is well-known for its perfectionist tendencies, and its aim is always to be the best rather than to be the first to market. That stance explains why it has yet to launch a foldable phone while its rivals have been making them for years – and the visible display crease in these products is exactly the kind of compromise that Apple would not have been willing to make.
If it’s able to eliminate that flaw with this new technology, Apple will leap at the chance to do so. And with Apple adopting this potentially superior feature, it’s clear that Samsung does not want to be left behind. As Kuo predicted previously, Apple’s use of this tech could raise the bar among other makers of foldable phones – and raise prices too.
Apple’s foldable iPhone is due to enter mass production in the second half of 2026, right around the same time that Samsung’s device is also tipped to enter production. That means we could see an epic foldable showdown next year, with two major players releasing crease-free devices that take the field to new heights. If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, you’ll want to mark your calendar.
