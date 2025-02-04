Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series now here we’re looking ahead to Samsung’s next big smartphone launch, which in all likelihood will consist of the brand's 2025 foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the most high-end of these, though there are also reports of a tri-fold model in the works, which might have it beat. Either way though, the Z Fold 7 is likely to be an impressive phone.

We don’t know anything for sure about it yet, but leaks and rumors have revealed some possible specs, features, and other details, so you’ll find all of that below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next big-screen Samsung foldable

The next big-screen Samsung foldable When is it out? Probably July

Probably July How much will it cost? Likely upwards of $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749

Likely landing in July

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Based on past form it will probably launch in June

The price is reportedly unchanged from last year

So far there’s no news on exactly when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might launch, but given that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 were both announced in July of their release years, July is our best guess, with the phone probably shipping either in late July or in August.

We can confidently say that this phone is in the works though anyway, especially as multiple sources have come across codenames and model numbers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Plus, leaker @PandaFlashPro claims that production of the phone will start in May, which would likely work for a July launch.

As for the price, according to one source the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will cost the same amount as its predecessor. That would mean a starting price of $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.

Can you trust these rumors?

Based on past form we’re fairly confident of a July or August launch for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’d take the price rumor above with a pinch of salt, since so far it only comes from one source. But given that the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series was for the most part identical to that of the S24, there’s a good chance prices will stay the same here too.

A bigger screen and a slimmer build

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have bigger screens than the Z Fold 6

It may also be slightly slimmer

The crease could be smaller this year too

During an earnings call (via @Jukanlosreve), Samsung itself said that its upcoming foldable phones would have “improved form factors, durability”, so we can probably expect some changes to the design and build of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As for exactly what changes, we heard from one source that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have the same screen sizes as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That would mean an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, up from 7.6 inches and 6.3 inches for the foldable and cover screens respectively on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, another source has more recently echoed the claim that the Z Fold 7 will have Z Fold Special Edition-sized screens.

We’ve also heard that Samsung is considering not putting a digitizer on the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s screen, which might allow the phone to be around 1.5mm thinner, but would also mean the S Pen would likely be thicker and require a battery (and therefore need charging), as without a digitizer in the display, the stylus would instead have to generate an electric current to interact with the screen.

Finally on the design front, leaker @PandaFlashPro has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a smaller display crease than its predecessor, and a more smooth and durable hinge mechanism.

Can you trust these rumors?

Until we’ve seen renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 we’d take any design claims with a pinch of salt. But with Samsung itself saying that at least some of its foldables will be in for a change, there’s a good chance the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be among them.

There’s also a fair chance the claims of larger screens are accurate, since multiple sources have said as much.

A big 200MP upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have a new 200MP main camera

There's no news yet on the other cameras

So far the only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera claim we’ve heard is that it will have the same 200MP main camera as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which would be quite an upgrade on the 50MP main camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

There’s no word yet on the other cameras, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition both have a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view, a 10MP cover screen camera, and a 4MP camera on the foldable screen. So there’s a good chance the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will stick with at least some of these.

However, the Z Fold 6 uses an under-display camera for that 4MP sensor, while on the Z Fold Special Edition the lens isn’t hidden under the screen, so it remains to be seen whether the Z Fold 7’s camera will be under-display or not.

Can you trust these rumors?

Since only one source has really shared any camera details yet we’d remain skeptical until we’ve heard more, but we certainly hope the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get that rumored 200MP camera.

An Elite chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Likely to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Could have 12GB of RAM, just like the current model

According to one source, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is what we’d expect since that’s what the Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses. If it does, then it should be significantly more powerful than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The same source though says to expect 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage, all of which are the same specs as the current model.

Another source has similarly said to expect a faster chipset than the Z Fold 6, and both they and @PandaFlashPro have pointed to a bigger vapor chamber (which could help with sustained performance) and better speakers.

We haven't heard anything about the battery yet, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4,400mAh one, so it's likely to be at least that big.

Can you trust these rumors?

We’d be very surprised if the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 didn’t use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, since that’s the next model on from the chipset used by the Z Fold 6, and since it’s also used by the Galaxy S25 series.

The storage and vapor chamber claims also sound believable, and sadly so does the claim that it will stick with 12GB of RAM, since even the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra only has that much in most regions.