We might have had our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
But only from the back
- A leaked photo seemingly shows the back of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
- It's possibly wider than the Z Fold 6, but otherwise looks similar
- We also get a look at the cover screen glass for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Until now, all we’d really seen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was renders, but now an actual photo has reportedly leaked, seemingly showing the full back of the phone.
Shared by leaker Setsuna Digital on Weibo (via NotebookCheck), the image shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in a silver shade and with a design that’s similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – complete with a triple-lens camera in an oblong housing.
It does look as though it might be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing it more in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but it’s hard to say for sure from this image. It being wider would however line up with a previous leak, suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 158.4 x 143.1 x 3.9mm when unfolded.
There’s not much else to take from this image, beyond it being a sign that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is well on the way to launching – which makes sense, since we’re expecting to get an official look at it in July.
A look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 too
However, in the same post, this source has also shared a photo that appears to show the cover screen display panel for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.
This supports previous leaks that pointed to an all-screen design, just with cut-outs for two camera lenses and a flash. That would mark a major departure from the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which houses the camera in a panel above the display.
But switching to this design should allow for a larger screen, and while we’d take this image with a pinch of salt, this is a design we’ve heard mentioned numerous times now.
We should find out for sure what design the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have in July, as that too is expected to land then.
